"Looks like Battlefield 2042 is entering Beta 22 weeks after release": Players ridicule DICE after finally receiving necessary updates

Battlefield 2042 is finally getting a major update that goes live later today. After a long period of time, players will finally get to see some of the work that DICE claims to have done to repair the game.

Very few things have gone right for the game since its release, as it has fallen massively short of its expectations. Hence, the task has been cut out for the developers, but fans are hardly pleased with the repair work and the rate at which it's being pushed out.

The promises made to the buyers of Battlefield 2042 barely got delivered. The player count of the game has dropped steadily and keeps decreasing even further. Despite the new update bringing features like voice chat, players are less than convinced. The update will add very little for many to change their minds and play the game once again.

Battlefield 2042 players are less than convinced about the game's upcoming update

Video games can often have a rocky start, with developers gradually imrpoving the products. The problem for Battlefield 2042 has been severe as the game has deeply suffered from bugs and a lack of features. This has led to the developers having a hard time, and in turn, many players have given up on the game.

Despite the update, many players are not convinced about making the changes. One player commented that it's better to focus on Battlefield 6 and preferably with a new development team. EA has already confirmed a new Battlefield game, but the title is yet to be decided.

Battlefield 2042's player count has reduced drastically and fell below 1000 on PC within six months of its release. To make matches feasible, there are bots who make up for the numbers. One player felt that voice chats with bots will be hilarious.

Some are willing to give it a try but will wait for feedback before installing the game once again.

As mentioned earlier, there are multiple complaints against Battlefield 2042, many of which will remain despite the update. One player stated the exact areas of concern that will remain in the game despite today's update.

For many, the rate at which DICE has been fixing its game is really problematic. One player felt that today's update is too little too late as it's not going to bring back the player base that has been lost over the last few months.

Another player stated that one of the major complaints that has been made about the game and DICE. Many believe that features like a functional scoreboard and voice chat should have been there from the very start.

One Reddit member perfectly summed up the problem for many players, especially those who have spent extra to get the Gold/Ultimate editions. The user stated that they keep playing the game primarily to not feel that they have not wasted all their money.

With fewer than 1000 players on PC, some are unsure with whom they will voice chat in the game.

For some, the game has been nothing less than a torturous reign and they want it to end.

One quite positive thing is that DICE and EA haven't given up on the game, although it might have to do with legal bindings. Today's update is one of the many patches and content that the developers have planned. There's no doubt that some of the patch's changes and additions are positive.

The bigger worry for the developers will be the player count of Battlefield 2042. The updates will matter very little unless there are enough players, especially since the game is a multiplayer-only experience.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan