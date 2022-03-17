Lost Ark servers temporarily down (March 17, 2022): Time, maintenance schedule, and more

Lost Ark Servers will be temporarily taken down today, March 17, 2022, as Smilegate will be conducting its weekly maintenance and introducing updates to certain aspects of the game.

Lost Ark @playlostark Another reminder that our weekly update will take place March 17th at 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET with an expected downtime of 4 hours for all servers and regions! Another reminder that our weekly update will take place March 17th at 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET with an expected downtime of 4 hours for all servers and regions!

The servers across all the regions will temporarily go offline from 12:00 AM PT / 7:00 AM UTC / 8:00 AM CET and are expected to be down for approximately four hours. However, the downtime can extend beyond that, as there might be complications when patching in the new update.

Lost Ark’s March 17 weekly maintenance will look to introduce a lot of fixes to the MMO, including the much-desired error fix for Daylight Savings Time and provide compensation to those players who were affected by bugs in previous raid events.

All expected changes hitting Lost Ark on the March 17 update

Smilegate will be looking to introduce many changes to the game. Mentioned below are the patch notes for the March 17, 2022, weekly server maintenance as stated in their official blog:

1) Bugfixes to Daylight Savings Time

In-game events have been adjusted to trigger properly with Daylight Savings Time. Please note that the in-game time clock may be off depending on a player’s local computer DST settings; Smilegate will implement a permanent fix for this in the future.

2) Grand Prix compensation

Due to issues with in-game timers confusing when the limited-time Arkesia Grand Prix event took place, Smilegate provides all players with 3,000 Grand Prix event tokens. This currency will automatically be delivered to the player’s Universal Storage.

Smilegate is aware of a bug that prevents players from participating in the Arkesia Grand Prix if they try to complete the event quest with a character under level 50. Although this will not be fixed in this update, the developers are working on a fix to go out during the event period.

3) Tytalos Guardian Raid compensation

Players who ran the Tytalos Guardian Raid while it was bugged, Smilegate, will provide compensation for items that may have been lost. This exact compensation will vary per user since players will have consumed different items during their raid but may include the following:

Awakening Stones

Consumable Battle Items

Phoenix Feathers

Blue Crystals

These items will be delivered to your Universal Storage after completing the maintenance.

4) Updates to Monthly and Weekly Crystal bonus packs

Monthly and Weekly Crystal bonus packs will now grant the appropriate bonuses to players. Smilegate has also retroactively granted any bonuses that may have been missed while this bug was in place, and these Crystals can be claimed from the goods storage once players log in.

Edited by Srijan Sen