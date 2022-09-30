Loud vs Fnatic League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage will kick things off with a match between Loud and Fnatic.

Fnatic are European giants that boast some of the best players in the entire world. Brazilian team Loud, on the other hand, have demonstrated good form and are apparently doing quite well in scrims.

Therefore, it would not be surprising to see Loud pull off an upset against Fnatic. Fans should keep an eye out for this match as it might end up becoming very interesting.

Preview of Loud vs Fnatic at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

Loud have had an up-and-down 2022 season in League of Legends' Brazilian Championship (CBLOL). The Spring Split did not go well for the team. They finished seventh in the regular season and did not even qualify for the playoffs.

However, things changed significantly in the Summer Split. The team's regular season did not go too well as they ended up finishing fourth. However, as soon as the playoffs began, they showcased a completely different side of themselves.

Loud demonstrated improved adaptability to the meta and commanded a turnaround in fortunes to eventually clinch the CBLOL Summer Split trophy. While many might argue that their victory was a fluke, it seems they have maintained their form at Worlds 2022 as well.

Many world-class teams have claimed that Loud are exceptional in scrims and can likely pull off upsets during the tournament. While scrims and official games are two different environments, Loud are definitely putting in the effort to match the quality of other teams.

Fnatic, just like Loud, had a chaotic 2022 season in League of Legends' LEC. They faltered massively, despite being a superteam with star players across the board.

Most of their players, barring the botlane, failed to show up, and they were unable to get past a certain stage in the playoffs. The players seemed to have their own ideas on how to play the game, which ultimately hurt their performance.

This problem did get fixed during the Summer 2022 playoffs, but it was way too late at that point.

Fnatic should be able to carry their new-found spirit into Worlds 2022 and show the world why they are considered a superteam in the first place.

In terms of predictions, Fnatic are definitely the stronger team, with their players being much better at an individual level. They are likely to grab a comfortable victory over Loud.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Loud have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament before.

Previous results

Loud faced Beyond Gaming at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and ended up losing the match.

Fnatic, on the other hand, faced Evil Geniuses at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins and grabbed an easy victory.

Worlds 2022 roster

Loud

Robo

Croc

tinowns

Brance

Ceos

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

Livestream details

The Loud vs Fnatic match will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 1, 2022, at 3:00 pm CDT.

