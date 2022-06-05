Ludwig gets his fans to help him choose toys for his cat Coots

Ludwig recently announced that he has a new pet cat. He revealed that the cat is named Coots and that he wanted to get some new toys for her.

He enlisted the help of his YouTube chat to help him pick out toys for Coots. He stated they could send him Amazon links to different cat toys and vote on whether he should buy each one:

"Her name is Coots and she is very cute and precious, but she doesn't have nearly enough cat toys."

Ludwig asks fans to help him pick out toys for his new cat

On a recent stream, the YouTube Gaming streamer announced that he recently got a new kitten, taking the time to joke about a similar announcement Pokimane made when she got a cat:

"I've been keeping a secret from you guys."

He said that his new kitten is a girl and her name is Coots. He also told fans that he did not have enough cat toys for Coots, so he decided to go on a shopping spree with the help of his YouTube chat.

He asked fans to send him Amazon links to different cat toys for him to open up on stream. After looking at them, he would set up a poll where viewers could vote yes or no on whether he should buy the toy for Coots.

The only rules he had were that he would open the links for an hour and the chat could only vote yes on 20 cat toys, so fans would have to be careful about which toys they approve of.

He later made a YouTube video on his stream, where he opened up all of the purchased toys and had Coots play with them in order to decide on her favorite ones.

He ended up buying exactly 20 items, totaling over $1,000 in value. Some strange additions to the list included a toilet seat to help toilet train cats, a book to help teach them about gun safety, and two maid outfits, one for Coots and another for Ludwig.

Of all the toys, the biggest hit seemed to be the toy ramen shop, which Ludwig said Coots was jumping in and out of during the entire video. The other big hit was a roller toy where the cat could roll balls around in a circle.

Coots didn't seem to care for most of the gifts, including the book, the toilet seat, the water fountain and the maid costume. The YouTuber was able to get her to use the new water fountain after directing her.

Fans react to Ludwig's cat toys

Fans joked about the YouTuber's obsession with his new cat and how much he's incorporated Coots into his content lately.

Fans joked about how much the YouTuber has been using his new cat for content (Images via YouTube)

Commenters also noted that it was his girlfriend, QTCinderella, who got the cat. Some joked that he was probably against the idea of getting Coots and has now completely reversed his stance.

No one can blame the YouTuber for being a bit excited about welcoming a new addition to his family.

