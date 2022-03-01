"There's a list of problems": Ludwig reveals his issues with streaming on YouTube

Ludwig was one of Twitch's top names, streaming a variety of innovative and engaging content while he was on the site. Now that he's moved to YouTube, his streams may not have changed all that much, but there are some key differences between the platforms that are quite apparent.

Ludwig Ahgren discussed this topic while he was interviewed on the Colin and Samir YouTube channel, giving details about the transition between platforms. Colin and Samir are a pair of content creators that make videos talking about the biggest names in the industry, and in their latest interview they spoke with the aforementioned streamer.

During the interview, Colin asked Ludwig what his biggest concern was about moving to a different platform, mentioning that he was such a staple name for Twitch for his entire career.

"What was your biggest concern about going to YouTube? Becuase you had been such a Twitch creator and a Twitch streamer, and YouTube obviously has been in the process of building the gaming culture, but Twitch is clearly where that started, originated, and where it was strongest."

Ludwig opens up about YouTube's shortcomings

Ludwig immediately prefaced that even though he has a contract with YouTube, he isn't afraid to speak openly about the issues he faces while streaming on the site as opposed to Twitch. He explained that there are things that Twitch has that YouTube doesn't, and that those features are what make Twitch feel more streamer-friendly.

“I’m with YouTube, and I won’t be shy, there is a list of problems. There were fears before going to YouTube that are now problems I have to deal with currently. But it’s things like: YouTube doesn’t even have the ability to host or raid from a livestream. They don’t have the ability to like gift subs. There is a whole list of things that YouTube doesn’t have that Twitch does. Quality of life things. Even how chat moves is a problem on YouTube.”

After questioning why he thinks Twitch has these features and YouTube doesn't, he explained that the culture on each site is vastly different, mostly due to the size difference between the sites.

“Twitch has a god-like culture that these days can only be found in TikTok. There’s no real culture on YouTube, it’s too big. There's no culture on Instagram, it's mostly models, and Twitter is dog sh*t. Twitch has this amazing culture, where if you're in it for even a week, you start typing differently, you talk differently, and the community you're in is like its own little bubble, and it's awesome. That doesn't exist on YouTube when someone is just clicking on a livestream and they've never seeen one before."

The issues he brought up are very apparent, even those who aren't as stream-savvy as Ludwig can tell that YouTube and Twitch are completely different in almost every way. Although they are different, they have their strengths against one another, making it difficult to definitively say whether one is superior to the other.

With one of their top creators constantly bringing up their shortcomings, YouTube may announce new features on their site in response. However, even if YouTube adds the same features as Twitch does, would streamers still prefer Twitch over YouTube, or would the changes influence them to switch platforms? It's truly hard to say for sure one way or the other, but according to Ludwig, YouTube needs to begin making changes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish