FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Luis Hernandez Mid Icon card

FIFA 22 has revealed a duo of Mid Icon cards on the eve of Black Friday and one of them features Luis Hernandez, a legend of Mexican and world football.

Luis Hernandez is a beloved football personality from the Central American Nation and is considered one of the country's top strikers. He is Mexico's fourth all-time leading goalscorer with 35 goals and its joint highest scorer in the World Cup.

FIFA 22 players have a wonderful opportunity to add this icon card to their collection without having to invest in the market or take part in the auction. Luis Hernandez's Mid Icon SBC is also available for a little less than 25 days. This means that players will have until the beginning of Christmas week to complete this challenge.

Luis Hernandez Mid Icon SBC tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Luis Hernandez Mid Icon SBC tasks

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11 Player Level: Exactly Bronze Team Chemistry: Min 50 # of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11 Player Level: Exactly Silver Team Chemistry: Min 50 # of players in the Squad: 11

El Matador

# of players from Mexico: Min 1 IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82 Team Chemistry: Min 80 # of players in the Squad: 11

84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84 Team Chemistry: Min 75 # of players in the Squad: 11

85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85 Team Chemistry: Min 70 # of players in the Squad: 11

85-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85 Team Chemistry: Min 65 # of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 55 # of players in the Squad: 11

Cost for completing Luis Hernandez's Mid Icon SBC

Like Roberto Carlos' Mid Icon SBC, Luis Hernandez's arrival is at a really early stage at the time of writing. The rough cost seems to be around 340,000 coins considering FIFA 22 players will complete all the individual tasks from scratch.

Review of Luis Hernandez's Mid Icon SBC

Is the Luis Hernandez mid Icon item worth it? Yes. However, FIFA 22 players can spend a bit more and obtain the tradeable version of this item from the FUT market.

Luis Hernandez's Mid Icon SBC is not as terrible as that of Emmanuel Petit's last week, but expectations of the community were definitely higher.

