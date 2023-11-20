M5 Wild Card: Venue, partners, and more

The inaugural M5 Wild Card will kick off on November 23, 2023, with eight teams fighting for the two slots at the M5 World Championship 2023. Malaysia will host the teams, with the matches taking place at the JioSpace Arena in Kuala Lumpur from November 23-26, 2023. With pro players like Sasa hoping to return to the grandest MLBB stage, the community is excited to witness the tournament.

Moonton Games has announced Qiddiya to be the Global Presenting Partner for the M5 World Championship on November 20, 2023, along with the sponsors of the M5 Wild Card. This article explores all the crucial aspects fans need to know about the upcoming tournament in Malaysia.

M5 Wild Card presents another chance for professional teams to qualify for the M5 World Championship

Check out the schedule of M5 Wild Card in Malaysia (Images via Moonton Games and Sportskeeda)

The M5 Wild Card is an inaugural qualifying tournament for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang teams that missed their chance of direct qualification for the M5 World Championship.

Eight international teams will clash to qualify for the M5 World Championship Group Stage in Manila. The contenders are Team SMG (Malaysia), Team Falcons (Middle East and North Africa, or MENA), 4Merical Esports (Nepal), Imperio (Latin America), KeepBest Gaming (China), Team Lilgun (Mongolia), Umbrella Squad (Eastern Europe and Central Asia, aka EECA), and Nightmare Esports (Southeast Asia).

Team Lilgun, KeepBest Gaming, and 4Merical Esports will make their debuts in the global esports scene of MLBB, while Team Falcons enter their second professional tournament after the MENA Fall Split 2023.

On the other hand, 4Merical Esports were the champions of the MLBB Champion Battes Fall 2023. Team SMG and Team Falcons finished second at the MPL MY Season 12 and the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023, respectively. Nightmare Esports were the winners of M Challenge Cup Mekong Season 2, while Umbrella Squad stood second at the MLBB Continental Championships Season 2.

They will be joined by Imperio Esports, who finished third in the Liga Latam 2023. Team Lilgun clinched the ESN National Championship 2023, while KeepBest Gaming were crowned champions at the Chinese qualifiers.

Feel free to check out our foray into the complete team list, group division, M5 Wild Card tournament schedule, and format.

M5 Wild Card and M5 World Championship Partners revealed

Qiddiya is the official Global Presenting Partner of the M5 World Championship (Image via Moonton Games)

Hotlink, Nescafe, Astro Arena, Esports Integrated, the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports, TikTok, and TNTCO Store are all named as partners for the M5 Wild Card in Malaysia.

Qiddiya will be the Global Presenting Partner for the M5 World Championship, as per Moonton Games’ announcement. Funded by the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund, the Giga project will accentuate the community’s experience by providing immersive and interactive online and offline activations.

"The M5 World Championship is one of the world's most prestigious and competitive esports events. It offers esports enthusiasts in the Kingdom and beyond access to unmatched esports experiences."

As per Arnab Bhattacharya, the Director of Strategy for esports and gaming at Qiddiya:

“Our partnership with MOONTON Games builds on our recent collaboration with the Gamers8 festival in Riyadh, and takes us a big step closer to our ambition to be the leading entertainment, sports, and cultural destination globally.”

Adrian Cher, the Head of Regional Esports Sales at Moonton Games, did not hide his excitement about the tie-up:

"We're delighted to unveil Qiddiya as our Global Presenting Partner for the M5 World Championship. With our shared commitment and expertise in delivering best-in-class, family-friendly entertainment experiences, combined with the immense growth of esports in up-and-coming regions like Saudi Arabia, we're confident that the M5 World Championship will be an unforgettable experience for our audiences worldwide."

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Grab also return as global partners for the M5 World Championship. As the gaming device sponsor, the company will present its ASUS ROG Phone 6 as the official device for the tournament.

While the mobile phones will help players win battles in the grandest MLBB tournament, Grab has been named the SuperApp Partner. Moonton Games and ASUS ROG have previously joined hands to provide an amazing experience to the community in the Asia Cup 2023, while Grab helped the developer elevate proceedings at the M4 World Championship.

Regional partners like Smart Communications, Inc., Maya, the Department of Tourism Philippines, the EVM Convention Center, and the Rizal Memorial Coliseum will join hands with the global partners to accommodate visiting fans in the M5 World Championship.

The M5 World Championship will be conducted in the first week of December. That said, MLBB is already celebrating the tournament with the M5 Pass.