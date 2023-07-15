MAD Lions vs. Excel Esports League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split is back in action. It's set to kick off with a thrilling match between MAD Lions and Excel Esports in the Group Stage. The competition is fierce, as only the top two teams from each group will secure their spot in the Playoffs. Looking ahead, the journey doesn't end there, as the top six teams based on the cumulative Championship Points from the last three LEC splits will earn their place in the highly coveted LEC Season Finals. These Finals offer a chance to potentially earn berths at the prestigious League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Already qualified for the Season Finals are Mad Lions and G2 Esports, who won the Spring and Winter splits. In contrast, Excel Esports needs to win this entire LEC split in order to secure a spot, as they currently rank last in terms of Championship Points.

Heading into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage clash between MAD Lions and Excel Esports, it's worth taking a closer look at recent head-to-head results and delving into some in-depth analysis.

Preview of MAD Lions vs. Excel Esports at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer

Prediction

MAD Lions' forte is to start a LEC split in an underwhelming fashion and end it on a higher note. Their current run in the Summer Split is following the same pattern. Despite winning their first three games, they experienced a string of five consecutive losses during the Regular Season.

They finished in 7th place on the table. However, winning the split would be the icing on the cake, as they have already qualified for the LEC Season Finals. They are expected to level up their performance on the Group Stage.

Throughout the season, MAD had a standout player in their South Korean toplaner, Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon. He consistently played at a high level and could easily be considered the team's best player. On the other hand, their midlaner, Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer, had a split that fell short of expectations.

Although they had a tough beginning going 0-3, Excel Esports managed to turn things around with a massive comeback. In the Regular Season, they won five out of their last six games, and it seemed like their team chemistry had greatly improved along with their individual performances.

They have to claim victory in the current LEC split in order to secure themselves a spot in the LEC Season Finals. Excel Esports have consistently found themselves in the bottom position in both prior LEC splits. But, with the recent arrival of Lee "Peach" Min-gyu, formerly of DRX Challenger, their fortunes have dramatically changed.

It would be interesting to see if Excel can keep up their winning streak or if the MAD Lions, as always, decimate everyone in their path, similar to the last LEC split.

At the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer, the forecast for the MAD Lions vs. Excel Esports battle indicates that the former is favored to win. They are expected to come out on top with a 2-1 victory.

Head-to-Head

MAD Lions and Excel Esports have faced each other fifteen times previously. The former won eight times, while the latter managed to rack up seven victories.

Previous result

MAD Lions lost against Team BDS in their previous match in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season.

Alternatively, Excel Esports defeated Team Vitality in the Regular Season.

LEC @LEC



Who will rise and who will fall in the race for Playoffs? The Summer Group Stage is finally ready to kick off! #LEC Who will rise and who will fall in the race for Playoffs?

League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Roster

MAD Lions

Top: Chasy

Jungle: Elyoya

Mid: Nisqy

Bottom: Carzzy

Support: Hylissang

Team EXCEL

Top: Odoamne

Jungle: Peach

Mid: Abbedagge

Bottom: Patrik

Support: LIMIT

Livestream details

The MAD Lions vs. Excel Esports matchup in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer will be broadcast live on July 15 at 9:00 am PT/9:30 pm IST on the LEC's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? MAD Lions Excel Esports 0 votes