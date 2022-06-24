MAD Lions vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details and more

The final match on Day 1 of Week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is set to take place between the MAD Lions and Fnatic. This is a match-up that has become excessively interesting on account of the performance of both teams in Week 1.

The MAD Lions have been in terrific form since the addition of Nisqy to the team. However, Fnatic is not far away either as Upset and Hylissang look determined to grab the Summer Split title in the most dominating way possible.

Apart from that, both the teams stand at two wins and one loss each. This means that one of them will gain a lead over the the other. While it might not seem like much at this stage of the Summer Split, results like this can always play a decisive role in the overall standings later during the season.

Preview of MAD Lions vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

FNATIC @FNATIC 'if it was evelynn who smited me I wouldn't give a f-' 'if it was evelynn who smited me I wouldn't give a f-' 😏 https://t.co/Gvzn0rNuGl

Predictions

The MAD Lions had a really rough time during League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. The team struggled to find its dynamics and often failed to find any sort of rhythm within its games.

In almost every scenario, at least one lane would end up feeding way too much, which in turn allowed the opponent to escalate and thus grab an easy victory. The primary issue arrived from the MAD Lions' former midlaner Reeker (joined in December 2021 after Humanoid left).

However, during League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split, Reeker was replaced by Nisqy and the performance of the team changed drastically. The MAD Lions have finally found a stable and consistent midlaner who is not just winning his lane, but also enabling others to escalate further.

Apart from that, the duo involving Nisqy and Elyoya seems to have clicked perfectly, further elevating the team to a higher level.

Fnatic, on the other hand, is a team that was always expected to perform better. It is a superteam with some of the best players in Europe. Humanoid, the current midlaner for this team, used to play for the MAD Lions back in 2021, when the latter won both the Spring Split as well as the Summer Split.

In fact, during that season, Humanoid was the key player for MAD Lions' success, hence it is understandable that he is improving Fnatic as well. Even then, the latter failed to win the 2022 Spring Split, which was nothing but a disappointment for both the organization as well as the fans.

Hence, it is safe to say that Fnatic will look to leave no stones unturned and ensure that there are no obstacles on the road to the final trophy.

In any case, when it comes to predictions, despite MAD Lions' strong performance, it is safe to say that Fnatic is the stronger team here. The latter simply outperforms the former when it comes to both gameplay as well as individual talent.

Hence, Fnatic should grab the win, despite the match being close.

Head-to-Head

Fnatic and the MAD Lions have clashed against each other a total of 12 times, amongst which the former has only four victories, while the latter has eight.

Previous results

Previously, Fnatic faced SK Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and grabbed a dominating victory.

The MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced Rogue on the same day and suffered an unfortunate defeat, despite dominating the match from the first minute.

LEC 2022 Rosters

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

Unforgiven

Kaiser

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

Livestream details

Fnatic vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends' LEC on June 24, 2022 at 1.00 PM PDT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far