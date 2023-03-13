MAD Lions vs KOI League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third match of Day 3 in the 2023 Spring Split of the League of Legends LEC features an exciting matchup between MAD Lions and KOI. This highly anticipated encounter is one of the most talked about games in Europe right now.

KOI started the LEC 2023 Spring Split with an average performance while MAD Lions had a disastrous start. Therefore, a win for either team in this match would significantly improve their chances of qualifying for the group stage.

Apart from securing an important victory, winning this match would also earn the teams bragging rights as they have been engaged in a close battle to outperform each other recently. In fact, as the G2 vs Fnatic rivalry has weakened, the KOI vs MAD Lions rivalry has gained momentum and become more intense.

Preview of MAD Lions vs KOI at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

MAD Lions had a pretty bad start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team lost to both Team BDS and Vitality in the two opening games in a disastrous fashion.

Apart from Elyoya in the jungle role, MAD Lions is looking extremely weak across the board. The botlane of Carzzy and Hylissang is unable to compete against the best players in the league.

Nisqy has been struggling against the other top midlaners in the LEC, with his performance being lackluster so far this season. On the other hand, Chasy has been inconsistent, sometimes performing well but often failing when it matters most.

KOI, on the other hand, has had a pretty average start so far in League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team lost against Astralis but ended up grabbing a win against Team Heretics.

The struggles that KOI faced during the Winter Split have continued into the Spring Split. Comp and Trymbi have not been able to perform at the same level as last year, and Szgenda is not yet ready to become an elite toplaner in the LEC.

Therefore, this match is expected to be a close one since both teams have average rosters in terms of performance and overall potential. However, KOI has a slight edge over MAD Lions due to their better individual performances. As a result, KOI is predicted to win this match, although it may be a close game.

Head-to-head

Total matches played- 18

KOI wins - 11

MAD Lions wins - 7

Previous results

Previously, KOI faced Team Heretics at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split and grabbed a comfortable victory.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced Team BDS and suffered a crushing defeat.

LEC 2023 rosters

KOI

Szygenda

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

Livestream details

MAD Lions vs KOI will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on March 13, 2023, at 8 pm CET/12:30 am IST (March 14).

