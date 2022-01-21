MAD Lions vs Rogue League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2022 Week 2: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on the first day of the second week of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split is set to be between MAD Lions and Rogue.

Both teams are considered the new faces of European League of Legends. They showcased immense potential during the 2021 season, and their rivalry grew even more significant than the old gods from the region.

However, several top players left the teams during the 2022 pre-season searching for success. Thus, it will be interesting to witness Rogue and MAD Lions further develop their rivalry when they meet with brand new squads during the second week of the 2022 season.

Preview of MAD Lions vs Rogue at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Predictions

Rogue started the first week of the 2022 season in spectacular fashion. They swept through the competition and ended the week with a 3-0 scoreline.

It almost felt as if the departure of Hans Sama and Inspired had no impact on their morale. Rogue showcased immense resilience and proved that they do not need stars in their team to perform.

On the other hand, MAD Lions did not have a very smooth start. They won their first game against Vitality quite easily, but their match against SK Gaming was filled with individual mistakes.

The departure of Carzzy and Humanoid seems to have disrupted the smooth and flawless execution they were known for in 2021. Despite that, they have showcased that the side can perform and has the capability to pick up trophies.

As for predictions, Rogue is ahead in terms of gameplay and execution. They seem to be cleaner and thus should win this match-up quite comfortably.

Head-to-head

Rogue and the MAD Lions first met during the Spring Split of League of Legends LEC's 2020 season. Since then, they have faced each other 12 times, sharing six victories each.

Livestream details

Rogue vs MAD Lions will be live telecast on the official League of Legends LEC Twitch channel on January 21.

Past results

Rogue previously faced Astralis in the first week of the LEC 2022 Spring Split, grabbing a comfortable victory in that match.

On the other hand, MAD Lions faced G2 Esports during the first week of the LEC 2022 Spring Split. They had a rocky start but eventually came out on top.

LEC 2022 rosters

Rogue

Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Emil "Larssen" Larrson

Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

MAD Lions

Irfan "Armut" Tukek

Javier "Elyoya" Prades

Steven "Reeker" Chen

William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

