League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split: Top 5 players of the week

The opening week of League of Legends LEC's 2022 Spring Split was interesting.

An abundance of players showcased their skills and proved to the viewers why LEC is considered the best league in the world. However, five players managed to stand out tall as the best of the week.

These pros had a significant impact when compared to the rest.

Best players from Week 1 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

When it comes to identifying the best gamer, it is always essential to remember that kills are not the only aspect used to judge. League of Legends is diverse, and basing decisions solely on statistics is often a big mistake.

Therefore, the following list will comprise players who made plays and enabled their team to win rather than solely having the most kills within a game.

1) Hylissang

Hylissang was arguably the best player on the opening week of the LEC (Image via League of Legends)

Hylissang will be the first to make the list of the best players on Week 1 of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. The Fnatic support was instrumental in ensuring that his team was able to grab a comfortable 3-0 result over the first superweek.

He played three different champions throughout the weekend: Rakan, Thresh, and Zilean. It goes without saying that Hylissang ensured that life became miserable for his opponents.

He made monumental plays on his Thresh and his Rakan, where he kept setting up kills for his team all across the map. He made sure that his engages were on point, allowing him to isolate enemies and pick them apart piece by piece.

This allowed his solo laners to farm in peace and ensure that they gathered enough items to carry the game at crucial moments. Hylissang had over 90% teamfight participation across three games in the first week.

2) Wunder

Wunder seems to have returned to his old form during his first week at Fnatic (Image via League of Legends)

When Wunder left G2 Esports after the 2021 season of League of Legends LEC, everyone felt that his time as a player had ended. However, the first week of the 2022 Spring Split shows that he's back and stronger than ever.

Wunder's first week as Fnatic's toplaner has been nothing but phenomenal. Firstly, he played three different champions during this time and showcased his mastery over the role.

Secondly, he became a focal point for the team at crucial moments. Wunder played Gwen, Gragas, and Gangplank over the week. While his game with Gwen was nothing extraordinary, his Gragas and Gangplank matches were just phenomenal.

Wunder on his Gragas ensured that he became the frontline of the team. He would always go in and disrupt enemies from making any plays. Whenever the opposition tried to make a move, the pro would jump in and knock them away, enabling his team to deal damage from behind without worry.

When he played Gangplank, he kept using his ultimate to disrupt teamfights. Gangplank's ultimate, if appropriately used, is obnoxious to deal with. Wunder landed them with perfection.

Whenever the enemy team decided to do a proper five versus five fight, Wunder's ultimate would scatter them.

In short, Wunder ensured that the enemy team could never group up in one place, which ultimately allowed the rest of his teammates to secure kills.

3) Jankos

Jankos was instrumental in G2 Esports' success in the opening week (Image via League of Legends)

The third player who needs to be mentioned amongst the best of the week has to be Jankos. G2 Esports brought in a new team that was also suffering from Covid-19 during the first week.

Despite that, it was Jankos, G2's jungler, who decided to lead the team towards two crucial victories. He played the main engage for his team throughout the week. He played Xin Zhao and Lee Sin in the first two games and became the primary playmaker.

As Xin Zhao, Jankos made sure that he jumped into the enemy frontline and kept them busy. He would draw them in and make space for the rest of his team to clean up the enemy carries in the backline.

Finally, Jankos' well-timed smite on the Elder Dragon allowed them to grab the win in the first match.

In the second game, he played Lee Sin, becoming the key playmaker. He ensured that he jumped into the enemy backline and kicked the carries into awkward positions. This ensured that his team always picked the enemies up one by one and always put them at a disadvantage.

In the third match, Jankos played Viego, but he could not engage or be a playmaker. As a result, G2 lost, but the loss in the third game clearly showed the impact Jankos had in the first two games.

4) Elyoya

Elyoya enabled his team significantly in the first week (Image via League of Legends)

Elyoya is another pro who deserves to be on the list of the best players during the first week. This is mainly because he not only dictated the tempo of the games, he also ensured that the new players in his team were getting kills right from the first moment.

Elyoya played Diana in the first two games of the week. He made his midlaner Reeker pick Yasuo. Diana and Yasuo are a devastating combo, and Elyoya would ensure that it was used to perfection.

During the game against Vitality, Elyoya would keep ganking Perkz and ensure Reeker stacked up kills. This allowed the MAD Lions to gain significant leads early in the game and eventually snowball the match.

During the second game, he again played Diana. Even though the MAD Lions lost this game, Elyoya still made incredible plays. It was a 50-minute match, and it was only because of the Chemtech soul that the MAD Lions were unable to grab victory.

5) Odoamne

Odoamne made sure that nobody takes Rogue lightly in the 2022 season (Image via League of Legends)

While many analysts did not consider Rogue as a contender, Odoamne made sure that he proved all of them wrong. Over the first week, Odoamne played Jayce, Ornn, and Renekton.

He became the primary carry for the team and delivered in style. As Jayce, Odoamne had a 10.0 KDA (Kill/Death/Assist), and as Renekton, he had an 8.0 KDA. Despite Ornn being a tank, he still managed to have an 11.0 KDA during the game.

Being a carry, the KDA matters a lot, and Odoamne's results show how much heavy lifting he did for the team. As Renekton and Ornn, he had comparable damage numbers to his ADC, and as Jayce, he had the greatest damage amongst all.

Thus, Odoamne was the final name on the list of the best players from the first week of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer