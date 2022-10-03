MAD Lions vs Saigon Buffalo League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-In Knockouts: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

MAD Lions and Saigon Buffalo will face off in the first game of the Play-In Knockouts stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 on October 3. This is a game many might expect to be one-sided, although there is always a chance of an upset.

MAD Lions have been chaotic and disorganized as a team in the tournament so far. Apart from Elyoya, none of the other players have been able to perform. The only reason the Spanish team is still alive at Worlds 2022 is that the rest of the teams in the Play-Ins have been poor.

Saigon Buffalo, on the other hand, is a bloodthirsty team that can cause upsets at any moment. The Vietnamese pros might lack experience, but they are pretty robust and love to fight as a team of five, which can catch even the most seasoned teams off-guard.

Preview of MAD Lions vs Saigon Buffalo at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in Knockouts

Predictions

The MAD Lions have had quite a run in the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-In stage. The team managed to win against every opponent it was supposed to but lost to RNG and DRX.

The match against RNG was a stomp, and the MAD Lions stood no chance. However, the game against DRX was quite unfortunate, as, despite the best efforts from Elyoya, he could not help his team win.

The clash against DRX was extremely close, and MAD Lions were poised to take the victory. However, a few mistakes from MAD Lions' toplaner Armut, and through the sheer luck of DRX, the match ended in a very different way.

In any case, the MAD Lions have not shown any form of variation in terms of gameplay. It is more or less the same, with Nisqy being the facilitator while the team tries to play around the sidelanes and win games through snowballing.

Unfortunately, MAD Lions' ADC and toplaner have been relatively poor, and the games mostly hinge on the performances of Elyoya and Nisqy. Even then, the MAD Lions should not have much of an issue against either Saigon Buffalo or even Evil Geniuses.

Saigon Buffalo, on the other hand, is a young and inexperienced team, but the players have the drive to perform. Every player within the Saigon Buffalo roster fights hard and will not give an inch, irrespective of the team.

The team also put up a strong fight against RNG, which is commendable. The issue that Saigon Buffalo might face is that these players do not have the experience to play in a best-of-five match at a tournament like League of Legends Worlds 2022.

The team's ability to cope with pressure and the required mental fortitude does not currently exist. There is a difference between playing in VCS and playing at the World Championships.

So in terms of predictions, the MAD Lions should be able to grab victory with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-Head

Saigon Buffalo and the MAD Lions have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous Results

Previously, Saigon Buffalo faced RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and ended up losing that game.

The MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced up against DRX and lost that match-up.

Worlds 2022 Roster

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

Unforgiven

Kaiser

Saigon Buffalo

Hasmed

BeanJ

Froggy

Shogun

Taki

Livestream Details

MAD Lions vs Saigon Buffalo will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM CDT.

