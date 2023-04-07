MAD Lions vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first group stage match at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split is set to be a clash between MAD Lions and Team Vitality. This will be the first best-of-three match of the Spring Split, which means that the hype surrounding this encounter is very high.

Although losing this match will not lead to elimination, both teams will try their best to win as it will put them in a favorable position. The winner will qualify for the next stage in a double-elimination upper bracket, while the loser will drop down to the lower bracket.

The pressure of playing in the lower bracket is infinitely higher than playing in the double-elimination upper bracket. As a result, both teams will be giving their all to secure a victory in this game.

Preview of MAD Lions vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split Group Stage

Predictions

MAD Lions has been struggling in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split and has had a difficult time so far. Despite this, they managed to qualify for the group stage.

The main issue with MAD Lions is their limited champion pool and lack of innovation. This is particularly evident with players like Nisqy and Carzzy, who have not been able to offer enough variety in their playstyles,

Chasy in the toplane has also been good at using only one or two picks, which makes it very easy for enemy teams to target ban certain units and cripple MAD Lions.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, has had a pretty average season so far at the LEC 2023 Spring Split. Obviously, this roster is widely regarded as the best in the league on paper.

However, the team has consistently struggled to meet these expectations, leading to a lot of fans asking for more. Perkz, who is widely regarded as the greatest Western player of all time, is having trouble maintaining peak performance.

Bo, who was supposed to be the jungler that would bring the energy from the LPL to the LEC, has also failed to do so. The only consistent players on Team Vitality are Upset and Photon, who have helped the team secure multiple victories.

Despite some weaknesses, Team Vitality has proven to be a more consistent team than MAD Lions. Hence, Team Vitality is expected to grab an easy 2-0 victory in the opening game of League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split group stage.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and MAD Lions have faced each other a total of 14 times in the past, with the former grabbing four victories and the latter grabbing 10.

League of Legends LEC 2023 rosters

Team Vitality

Photon

Bo

Perkz

Upset

Kaiser

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

Livestream details

Team Vitality vs MAD Lions will be telecast on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on April 8, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST/9 am PDT.

