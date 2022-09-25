Magic: The Gathering's Captain Rex Nebula creates a ridiculous infinite combo in Eternal formats

One thing that makes Magic: The Gathering so great is the number of outstanding combos in the game. Thanks to Unfinity, the upcoming wacky, unhinged set by Wizards of the Coast, a new infinite mana combo has been created.

Thanks to the power of Captain Rex Nebula, he can set up an exciting proposal for Eternal formats. It’s unclear if it will begin dominating Legacy. However, it will be a powerful combo to try out in the Commander format in the future.

Sean Plott @day9tv Meet Captain Rex Nebula, my #MTGUnfinity preview card from @wizards_magic . All cards in this set will be black bordered, but those with acorn shaped foil security stamps are NOT legal in Eternal formats. They are however welcome at my table Meet Captain Rex Nebula, my #MTGUnfinity preview card from @wizards_magic. All cards in this set will be black bordered, but those with acorn shaped foil security stamps are NOT legal in Eternal formats. They are however welcome at my table 🌰

Captain Rex Nebula creates an incredible infinite combo for Magic: The Gathering

Unfinity, the next set for Magic: The Gathering, has some incredible cards. Some are comically weird, some will be secretly powerful, and some will be obtuse. Captain Rex Nebula looks like he was inspired by Zapp Brannigan from Futurama, from his art to his ability.

Captain Rex Nebula

Mana Value: 1RW

1RW Type: Legendary Creature - Human Pilot Employee

Legendary Creature - Human Pilot Employee Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 2 power, 2 toughness

First Ability: At the beginning of combat on your turn, the target nonland permanent you control becomes a Vehicle artifact until the end of the turn. Its base power and toughness are each equal to its mana value.

It has Crew 2 and “Crash Land - Whenever this Vehicle deals damage, roll a six-sided die. If the result is equal to this Vehicle’s mana value, it deals that much damage to any target, then sacrifice this Vehicle.”

On the surface, that Magic: The Gathering ability isn’t that great. It isn’t too powerful because cards with a cost higher than six cannot trigger Crash Land. That’s where Devoted Druid comes into play.

This combo is easy and has the potential to be quite powerful (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

It’s been a part of many past Magic: The Gathering combos and this one might be the most ridiculous ever.

Devoted Druid

Mana Value: 1G

1G Type: Creature - Elf Druid

Creature - Elf Druid Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Stats: 0 power, 2 toughness

0 power, 2 toughness First Ability: Tap: Add 1 Green mana

Tap: Add 1 Green mana Second Ability: Put a -1/-1 counter on Devoted Druid: Untap Devoted Druid

Now things are coming together! At the start of combat, transform Devoted Druid into a Vehicle. Now, since it’s a Vehicle, it cannot die from -1/-1 counter unless it becomes a creature again. You get one turn to make this pop off because he will die at this end.

Your second Main Phase is where the game-ending move has to be made. You can declare Infinite Mana at this point and use one of several cards to win the game. Whether you use Walking Ballista to bombard a player, Banefire, so the damage can’t be prevented, or be a jerk with Torrent of Hailfire, you cannot go wrong.

Three of many finishers for this combo (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

In this instance, the infinite mana is all Green, so you have to have the casting cost for the game-ending card. What makes Walking Ballista so great is that it is a colorless card. While this may not be a game-breaking combo, it will be a lot of fun in Commander and potentially fun in Magic: The Gathering's Legacy format.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far