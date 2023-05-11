5 major things to expect from Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program: Leaks and banner announcements

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program is due to air on May 13, 2023, and Travelers already have a good idea of what will be announced then. While the contents of the livestream itself weren't leaked, most of the forthcoming update already has a ton of information available for players to read online. This article will highlight five major things to expect from this broadcast as it airs on May 13, 2023, based on leaks and other likely content to be shown.

Travelers won't have to wait long to see what the leaks were right about, as well as what they got wrong. At the very least, the main subjects, like banners, are nigh guaranteed to be discussed in some capacity.

Five things that will likely be featured in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program

1) Kirara showcase

miHoYo has already revealed her before

Many leaks have already unveiled everything that's to be known about Kirara's combat abilities. Some players don't follow the leaking scene, so they would discover that information once the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program airs. Past livestreams have always done a brief showcase for new characters whenever possible.

The same thing is expected to happen in the upcoming broadcast. For those who don't know, Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword user who can create a shield with her Elemental Skill and has a unique cardboard box transformation if held.

2) No new 5-stars

The only new character leaked for this update is Kirara, who is a 4-star. That means no debuting 5-star will be shown. Instead, Travelers should expect the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program to feature all upcoming reruns. Current leaks point to the following characters likely getting featured:

Yoimiya

Yae Miko

Kazuha

Alhaitham

Yoimiya and Yae Miko are rumored to be in the first phase, while Kazuha and Alhaitham are supposedly in the second phase. The Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program will confirm whether these leaks are accurate or not. These leaks also mention featured 4-stars, but livestreams usually don't reference them except when highlighting a new character.

In this example, Kirara was leaked to be in the first phase.

3) Redeem Codes

Free Primogems are highly sought after

Every livestream has three codes that give players 100 Primogems each. It would be logical that the same thing will happen in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program. Not to mention, miHoYo has already confirmed that some codes will be present here based on the above Tweet.

It's currently unknown what those codes will be, but Travelers will find out on May 13, 2023. Remember to use them before they expire on May 14, 2023. Using all three Redeem Codes would give players 300 Primogems and some other minor rewards.

4) Genius Invokation TCG updates

There's way more new cards than usual

A ton of new cards were leaked for Genius Invokation TCG, and the title of the next update also hints at this game mode being a major focal point. Some of the unveiled cards include:

Amber

Hu Tao

Nahida

Raiden Shogun

Shenhe

Tartaglia

Venti

Xiao

Yae Miko

Zhongli

That's just some of the leaked characters. Plenty of other cards have also been leaked, such as Dunyarzad and Treasure-Seeking Seelie. Fans of Genius Invokation TCG should look forward to a ton of new content in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program. The main event of this update was also leaked to be tied to this card game.

5) Quickswap Gadgets feature

One interesting thing leaked for Genshin Impact 3.7 that has a solid chance of being featured in the ability to quick-swap between four different Gadgets. This game has many useful Gadgets, but manually changing them can be a bit cumbersome at times.

If the above leak is still accurate, that would mean players can easily swap between four different ones without manually pausing the game each time. It's an excellent quality-of-life feature that might get overlooked by players seeking information on new banners or events.

