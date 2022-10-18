Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope guide - How to defeat Midnite

In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the first genuinely challenging boss has to be Pristine Peaks’ Midnite. The Spark Hunter is the second-world boss, and she has several powerful abilities across three frustrating phases.

Victory will also net your party Rabbid Rosalina, and if Cursa is to be overthrown, this obstacle in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope must be overcome. While Midnite is a demanding boss, she’s not impossible. The following dives into what gamers need to know to topple the Spark Hunter.

How to overcome the first major boss, Spark Hunter Midnite, in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Simply having Rabbid Rosalina will make this fight more palatable than it would be without her. You’ll want to take a few moments to improve her talents before actually throwing down with Midnite. Rabbid Rosalina can quickly destroy cover and stun foes. On top of that, she causes significant damage and will be a worthwhile addition to the team.

It’s also one of the times when you can bring four party members to the field, so enjoy it while you can. Two character slots feel like an absolute must for this party: Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina. Rabbid Peach’s healing is a no-brainer for such a long battle.

Phase One

For this Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope battle, Rosalina will be key to destroying cover, so your allies can safely take shots at Midnite. You’ll also want her to stun the monsters (Squashers and Bob-ombs). When fighting these, focus on throwing Bob-ombs and damaging Midnite if possible. This boss is going to frustrate players with her teleporting nonsense as well.

She’s not that tough in phase 1. She uses her allies to do the brunt of her damage, so take them out slowly while breaking through her defenses with heavy damage. However, this is only the beginning.

Phase Two

The battlefield changes but don’t rush back into the fray. If you need to heal or anything, now’s the time. If you have Super Mushrooms, they’re not going to waste. They’re an excellent backup for Rabbid Peach’s heals in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Keep in mind that Midnite hits harder in this phase.

However, defeated allies come back with 1 HP, so you can heal them and have a full team once again. She teleports around in this phase, much like the previous one, making it hard to keep a line of sight on her.

Since she teleports at the end of each round, keep an eye on how much damage you can deal in one turn. When she’s low, try Rosalina’s Stasis to prevent her from teleporting away. That way, you can drop her out of Phase 2 quickly, and you don’t get overwhelmed suddenly by more of her Lone Wolves.

Phase Three

Midnite turns the intensity up again for this Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope encounter in the final round of this fight. If you aren’t prepared, so can potentially one-shot party members, and you don’t want that.

Stasis will once again be an important part of the battle to keep her locked down. She’s easy to hit on this once-again-changing battlefield. You still don’t want to rush at this point in the battle. Go at it nice and slow, play safe, and keep the damage coming.

Thankfully, she’s an easy target throughout this phase because she’s pretty mobile and dangerous. With patience and a solid party, you can overcome Midnite and bring stability to the Pristine Peaks in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

