Marvel Rivals: Moon Knight's ultimate reportedly got silently buffed

Moon Knight's ultimate ability, Hand of Khonshu, has reportedly received a secret buff. In Season 1, the ultimate was officially buffed, increasing the number of talons generated from 4 to 5 and expanding the explosion radius of each talon from 4 meters to 5 meters. However, players have observed that the ultimate's damage output has been exceptionally high, often eliminating duelists and strategists instantly.

Reddit user u/Sidewaysgts shared an in-depth analysis, revealing that the Moon Knight's ultimate deals double its intended damage. To know more about the secret buff, read on.

Moon Knight's ultimate is reportedly dealing double the intended damage in Marvel Rivals

Before delving into the details of this secret buff, Moon Knight's ultimate ability, the Hand of Khonshu, when activated, opens a portal within an 8-meter radius, unleashing 14 talons that bombard the area and deal damage. According to the description, each talon should deal 75 damage per hit within a 5-meter radius.

However, the ultimate is behaving differently and causing significantly higher damage. Direct hits that are supposed to deal 75 damage now deal 150 damage. Moreover, talons striking targets beyond the intended 5-meter radius within the portal still deal 75 damage.

As a result, any character standing in the center of the radius with 300 or less health is eliminated almost instantly — two talons hitting them for 150 damage each result in 300 damage.

The first talon deals 150 damage to the bot within a 5-meter radius and 75 damage beyond 5 meters (Image via NetEase Games)

This behavior was observed in the practice range, where normal bots have 250 health. When Moon Knight's ultimate was used, a bot within the 5-meter radius took 150 damage from the first talon. Another bot, located outside the 5-meter radius but still within the portal’s 8-meter range, took 75 damage.

If a bot was positioned closer to the center, within 5 meters, it was eliminated after two talons struck, each dealing 150 damage. Meanwhile, a bot initially outside the 5-meter radius took 75 damage from the first talon but was in the 5-meter range for the second talon, resulting in 150 damage, leaving it with just 25 HP.

The second talon eliminates the bot in the middle and the second bot with 25 HP (Image via NetEase Games)

With 14 talons striking the area, anyone standing within the ultimate's radius is at significant risk. Even if you’re positioned outside the radius, a talon landing within 5 meters of you will still deal 75 damage, regardless of being outside the ultimate’s main area of effect.

From this, we can conclude that this is unlikely to be an intentional buff to Moon Knight's ultimate but rather a bug causing the unintended behavior. The ability's damage and range appear to have doubled, which would be a significant change and should have been officially announced.

Since no such announcement has been made, it’s reasonable to assume this is a bug. If that’s the case, it’s likely to be patched soon, as this makes the ultimate overwhelmingly overpowered.

