Marvel Rivals patch notes June 25: New Thor skin, bug fixes, hero changes, and more

Marvel Rivals' new patch notes are live right now, and the update has also gone live on all platforms. It has introduced a brand new Thor bundle called the Majestic Raiment Bundle and The Punisher's Daredevil: Born Again Bundle. Furthermore, the developers have also fixed a major issue in this update alongside some hero balancing changes.
If you want to read the entire Marvel Rivals patch notes for today, read below.
Marvel Rivals patch notes June 25
Here are all the changes made to Marvel Rivals after today's update:
New In Store
- Thor - Majestic Raiment Bundle
- The Punisher - Daredevil: Born Again Bundle
- Available from: 2025/6/27, at 02:00:00 (UTC)
New Additions and Adjustments
- We have reduced the number of votes required for a surrender. The new requirements are as follows:
- Team Size – Votes Required
- 6 – 5
- 5 – 4
- 4 – 3
- 3 – 3
- 2 – 2
Fixes
All Platforms
- Fixed an issue where the replay list displayed for searched Factions during the Closed Qualifiers showed matches from the Open Qualifiers instead.
Heroes
- Winter Soldier's Winter Woes
- Fixed a bug where Bucky's Ultimate Ability could be abnormally interrupted if Captain America initiated their Team-Up Ability at the same time. Now, when the Winter Soldier unleashes his fury, nothing will freeze him in his tracks!
- Magneto's Magnetic Mayhem
- Resolved a glitch where Max's Ultimate Ability Iron Meteor could take a detour when destroyed by enemies during high latency conditions, causing it to jump around like a rogue Sentinel. Now, when the Iron Meteor gets taken down, it stays down.
- Mister Fantastic's Elastic Errors
- Fixed a rare misfire where Reed's Distended Grip ability would sometimes register a hit without actually connecting at extreme distances, causing him to stretch himself too thin. Now his hits are as reliable as the Fantastic Four!
- Iron Fist's Flying Fists
- Corrected an issue where Lin Lie could still move while snagged by Squirrel Girl's Squirrel Blockade while using Jeet Kune Do in the air. Now, the only thing that should be flying is his fists, no more acrobatics under squirrel control!
- Doctor Strange's Sorcerous Shenanigans
- Fixed a bug where Stephen might miss out on Ultimate Ability Energy from terrain KOs if enemies passed through multiple portals before being eliminated. Now, the Sorcerer Supreme will always reap the rewards of his mystical maneuvers!
