Marvel Rivals patch notes June 25: New Thor skin, bug fixes, hero changes, and more

Marvel Rivals' new patch notes are live right now, and the update has also gone live on all platforms. It has introduced a brand new Thor bundle called the Majestic Raiment Bundle and The Punisher's Daredevil: Born Again Bundle. Furthermore, the developers have also fixed a major issue in this update alongside some hero balancing changes.

If you want to read the entire Marvel Rivals patch notes for today, read below.

Marvel Rivals patch notes June 25

Here are all the changes made to Marvel Rivals after today's update:

New In Store

Thor - Majestic Raiment Bundle

The Punisher - Daredevil: Born Again Bundle

Available from: 2025/6/27, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

New Additions and Adjustments

We have reduced the number of votes required for a surrender. The new requirements are as follows:

Team Size – Votes Required

6 – 5

5 – 4

4 – 3

3 – 3

2 – 2

Trending

Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where the replay list displayed for searched Factions during the Closed Qualifiers showed matches from the Open Qualifiers instead.

Expand Tweet

Heroes

Winter Soldier's Winter Woes

Fixed a bug where Bucky's Ultimate Ability could be abnormally interrupted if Captain America initiated their Team-Up Ability at the same time. Now, when the Winter Soldier unleashes his fury, nothing will freeze him in his tracks!

Magneto's Magnetic Mayhem

Resolved a glitch where Max's Ultimate Ability Iron Meteor could take a detour when destroyed by enemies during high latency conditions, causing it to jump around like a rogue Sentinel. Now, when the Iron Meteor gets taken down, it stays down.

Mister Fantastic's Elastic Errors

Fixed a rare misfire where Reed's Distended Grip ability would sometimes register a hit without actually connecting at extreme distances, causing him to stretch himself too thin. Now his hits are as reliable as the Fantastic Four!

Iron Fist's Flying Fists

Corrected an issue where Lin Lie could still move while snagged by Squirrel Girl's Squirrel Blockade while using Jeet Kune Do in the air. Now, the only thing that should be flying is his fists, no more acrobatics under squirrel control!

Doctor Strange's Sorcerous Shenanigans

Fixed a bug where Stephen might miss out on Ultimate Ability Energy from terrain KOs if enemies passed through multiple portals before being eliminated. Now, the Sorcerer Supreme will always reap the rewards of his mystical maneuvers!

That covers everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals' today's update. Check out our other Marvel Rivals-related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.