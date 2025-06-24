Can you play Marvel Rivals on Mac?

Marvel Rivals is not officially available on Mac, meaning players on Apple devices can’t natively install or play the 6v6 superhero shooter. Marvel Rivals may be taking the shooter world by storm, but Mac users find themselves left out of the action. But that hasn’t stopped die-hard fans. Thanks to some clever workarounds using third-party emulators, it’s possible to run the game on a Mac, but with a few catches.

This article covers whether Marvel Rivals works on Mac, how to get it running, the risks involved, and what the future might hold.

Available platforms for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals only supports Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Although cross-platform play is supported, Apple device users are not included in the loop. No native macOS version is available, and NetEase Games has not made any statements regarding supporting the platform.

That said, players have found a way to launch the game on these devices, using a Windows emulator called CrossOver. It’s not a perfect solution, but it does open the door for Apple users who are itching to dive into the Marvel mayhem.

How to play Marvel Rivals on Mac

To get Marvel Rivals running on an Apple system, you must use CrossOver, an emulator that allows Windows apps to run on macOS. There are two ways to access CrossOver: download a free preview version or pay $24 for the full experience. While it’s a bit technical, many users have successfully used this method to join the action.

Here’s what you need to do:

Visit the CodeWeavers website.

Download CrossOver 25 (preview or paid).

Unpack the ZIP file and drag CrossOver into your Applications folder.

Open the app and complete the setup.

Once that’s done, you’re ready to install the game.

Note: Third-party software such as CrossOver must be used only at the player's discretion.

How to install Marvel Rivals in CrossOver

With CrossOver installed, follow these steps to get Marvel Rivals running on your Apple device:

Launch CrossOver and search for Steam in the app.

Install Steam, then close and restart CrossOver.

Right-click the Steam icon and choose “Run with options.”

In the Environment Variables field, type: SteamDeck=1 %command%

Click Run and launch Steam.

Search for and install Marvel Rivals.

When prompted about Graphics Drivers, select “No.”

Click “Play” and follow the login steps.

At the login screen, move your cursor over the input field — when it changes to a finger pointer, click to proceed (this fixes a known graphical glitch).

Head into settings and tweak the following:

Anti-Aliasing: AMD FSR

Super Resolution Mode: Performance

Graphics Settings: Low

Caveats of playing Marvel Rivals on Mac

While this workaround lets you enjoy Marvel Rivals on Apple devices, it comes with a major warning. Since the game isn’t officially supported on this system, NetEase Games has been known to ban users who play on emulators. In the past, some players received a 100-year ban for using unsupported platforms.

To stay safe, avoid using your main Steam or Marvel Rivals account for this. You could set up a secondary account to test things out. That way, if things go wrong, you won’t lose your progress or valuable items.

When is Marvel Rivals releasing on Mac?

At the moment, there’s no official word from NetEase about the release of Marvel Rivals for Apple devices. But the devs seem to be aware of the demand. With the growing number of players requesting support, there’s a good chance we’ll see a dedicated version in the future, especially given NetEase’s track record of listening to community feedback.

Until then, the emulator route is your only option — but proceed with caution.

While Marvel Rivals on Apple devices isn’t officially possible yet, the community has found ways around it using CrossOver. But with the threat of bans and no official support, it's a waiting game and an exercise in caution. Hopefully, NetEase takes the call and brings the game natively to Macintosh sooner rather than later.

