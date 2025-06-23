What is the meaning of Bussing in Marvel Rivals?

Bussing in Marvel Rivals might sound strange initially, but it’s not what you think. If you’ve stumbled across it and hit Google in confusion, this guide breaks it down. In short, Bussing in Marvel Rivals means teaming up with cheaters to climb the ranks. But there’s more to it than that.

This article explains the meaning of Bussing in Marvel Rivals.

What exactly is Bussing in Marvel Rivals?

According to the game’s developers, Bussing is when a player intentionally teams up with known cheaters to boost their matchmaking rating. Think of it as rank-boosting through shady alliances. A player might not be using hacks themselves, but if they consistently squad up with someone who is, they’re colluding – and that’s a bannable offense.

Following an email request to NetEase for clarification on the meaning of the word by a player, the developers stated:

"Bussing usually describes players willfully joining forces with cheaters to improve their own ranking in the game."

How can you tell if someone is Bussing?

Spotting a player involved in this form of cheating isn’t always easy, especially mid-match, but there are some red flags to watch out for. First, you’ll need to identify potential cheaters. Here’s what to look for:

Unreal kill cams : If someone’s aim is laser-precise with zero hesitation or human-like errors, that’s a big sign they’re using aim assist or other cheats.

: If someone’s aim is laser-precise with zero hesitation or human-like errors, that’s a big sign they’re using aim assist or other cheats. Inhuman movement : Cheaters tend to move in twitchy but hyper-accurate patterns—it's robotic in the worst way.

: Cheaters tend to move in twitchy but hyper-accurate patterns—it's robotic in the worst way. Confessions in chat: Occasionally, a player will just flat-out admit to cheating. Not super common, but it happens.

If you do catch someone cheating, be sure to keep your eyes on any teammates who are a little too close to them. If a player is consistently teaming with the cheater or won't admit to the problem in team chat, they could also be involved.

Here’s a tip: If you’re on the opposing team, try calling out the cheater in public chat. A genuine player might distance themselves. A bussed-up buddy? They’ll probably stay quiet – that silence speaks volumes.

How to report someone for Bussing

If you think someone is cheating in Marvel Rivals, the reporting process is simple, whether you're mid-game or reviewing a match afterward.

During a match

Hit Tab or ESC to bring up the scoreboard.

Click on the suspicious player.

Choose the “Report Player” option.

Select “Bussing” as the reason.

After the match

Head to the main menu and click your profile icon (top right).

Navigate to the “History” tab.

Find the relevant match and open the scoreboard.

Click on the player’s name and report them.

This term may be unfamiliar to many Marvel Rivals players, but it's something worth learning, particularly if you're concerned about equitable competitive play.

Given that cheating is always an issue in online gaming, having a way to flag those who exploit the system (even tangentially) is a good thing. Next time you encounter suspicious colluding, keep in mind that it's not only sketchy – it's cheating. And now you know exactly what to do about it.

