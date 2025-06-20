How to get Binary Fist skin for Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals

If you’ve been eyeing a fresh new look for Iron Fist, the wait is over, the Binary Fist skin is finally live in Marvel Rivals as part of the latest Season 2.5 cosmetic drop. You can grab it straight from the in-game store, no event grinding or complicated unlocks required.
Whether you're a dedicated Iron Fist main or just enjoy collecting rare cosmetics, here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Binary Fist skin.
How to unlock Binary Fist skin for Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals
Thankfully, unlocking the Iron Fist Binary Fist skin in Marvel Rivals is a simple and straightforward process, no event grinding, mission chains, or random luck involved. To add it to your collection, follow these steps:
- Navigate to the main menu after opening Marvel Rivals.
- Navigate to the Store tab, this is where all featured bundles and skins are displayed.
- Check the Featured Section, Binary Fist should be listed as part of the latest drop.
- Select the Binary Fist Bundle, review what’s included, and confirm the purchase.
- That’s it, you’ll immediately find the skin and related cosmetics in your locker, ready to equip.
If you don’t have enough Units, you can purchase more directly through the store using real-world money.
The Binary Fist skin isn’t a standalone offering as it comes as part of a full cosmetic bundle that delivers a complete visual identity overhaul. Here's a full breakdown of what's included:
- Binary Fist Skin
- Themed Spray
- Custom MVP Animation
- Exclusive Emote
- Unique Nameplate
The bundle is priced at 1600 Units, which is the game’s premium currency. If you’re someone who values cosmetics with a little extra flair, this one delivers plenty of value.
If you enjoy collecting limited-time skins or just want Iron Fist to stand out in your roster, Binary Fist is absolutely worth picking up. It’s stylish, immersive, and gives your gameplay a little extra swagger with every punch. The added MVP animation and emote sweeten the deal, especially for players who like to personalize their loadouts.
Just remember that skins come and go from the store rather frequently. Although there isn't a set expiration date for Iron Fist's Binary Fist skin in Marvel Rivals, it's likely that it won't be around for very long, particularly when new bundles are released throughout Season 2.5.
