Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 patch notes: New Hero Daredevil, Twitch Drops, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:59 GMT
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update notes (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update notes (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 is here, and just like other mid-season updates, it brings a ton of new content for the players. From a brand-new hero to an event and various balance changes, this patch adds something for everyone. The official patch notes for the Season 4.5 update have been shared through a blog on the official website.

On that note, here are the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 official patch notes.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 official patch notes

Here's everything new arriving with the Season 4.5 update:

New Hero

  • Daredevil joins the Marvel Rivals Hero roster.

New Story

  • New Daredevil Lore: The Long Road Back

New event: Jade Scrolls of K'un-Lun

  • Complete Jade Scrolls missions to get the Storm Judicator XieZhi costume for free, and earn Spider-Man Black & Gold, Psylocke Fleeting Butterfly, and more.

New systems & content

  • Home Background Switch: Change the background to your liking.

  • Volleyball Bash Emote: Now supports interaction between three heroes.

New in Store

  • Daredevil Devil 2099 Bundle

  • Hulk Maestro Bundle
  • Daredevil Devil 2099 Emoji Bundle
  • Daredevil Fearless Origin
Season 4.5 Twitch Drops

  • As Season 4.5 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Twitch Drops. Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

  • This round's drops include the Mister Fantastic - Will of Galacta costume, along with related bundle content.
  • Drops Period: October 10, 2025, at 12 am UTC to November 7, 2025, at 9 am UTC.

Ignite Twitch Drops

  • As the Ignite battles heat up, we will launch tournament-specific drops on select live-streaming platforms! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

  • This round's drops include the tournament commemorative spray and emoji.
  • Drops Period: October 10, 2025, at 12 am UTC to November 7, 2025, at 9 am UTC.
Factions

  • Inactive factions will be cleared automatically. Factions where all members haven't played in matchmaking for two consecutive seasons will be disbanded due to inactivity. However, factions with a historical honor of MRC256 or higher will remain intact. If a faction is disbanded, any member can log into the game during that season and use the "Revive Faction" feature to bring the faction back as the Captain.

Rank Rewards adjustments

  • New Rank Settlement Rewards: Reach Gold for the cool Daredevil Shenloong's Creed costume. Earn all-new Nameplate Frames at Diamond and Platinum, plus rock fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and the illustrious Top 500.

Fixes and optimisations

All platforms

  • The team invitation interface now shows if the invited player is a friend.

  • Resolved an issue where players could still receive messages from those they've blocked upon logging into the game.
  • Fixed a bug where logging in from another device might accidentally turn on the microphone that was previously turned off.

Maps and modes

  • Improved the fog effects in the map K'un-Lun - Heart of Heaven.

  • Enhanced the AFK detection in Doom Match Practice. Now you can chat and enjoy group emotes to your heart's content without any worries.
Heroes

  • Jeff the Land Shark's Stall Shutdown: Optimized Jeff's Ultimate Ability to ensure he interacts smoothly with the terrain. If he gets temporarily stuck in a fall and uses his ultimate, he'll seamlessly transition into the dive phase after some time, complete with an extra audio cue for his ultimate when landing.

  • Doctor Strange's Cloak Conundrum: Resolved a bug where Cloak of Levitation would sometimes lead to erratic movement patterns in poor network conditions. Now, with the mystic arts fully aligned, Strange glides on the battlefield with ease.
That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 patch notes.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

