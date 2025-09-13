Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass: All skins, price, and is it worth buying?

The Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass is here, and it brings a ton of new rewards. With new character skins, emotes, MVP animations, and sprays available, there is a lot to look forward to in the latest season, named Heart of the Dragon. Similar to the previous season, the S4 Fruit of Immortality Battle Pass comes with 12 pages full of rewards. These items include free rewards, as well as some premium cosmetics that are only available to those who purchase the Luxury Battle pass.

In this article, we will take a look at everything that the new Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass has to offer.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass prices

The Season 4 Battle Pass follows the classic Marvel Rivals pricing, where it will set back players 990 Lattice ($9.99) for the Luxury version and 2,100 Lattice ($19.99) for the Premium Luxury version. The latter comes with a hefty 2,800 Chrono Token bonus, along with the added benefit of a 20% Acquisition Bonus.

Prices of S4 Fruit of Immortality Battle Pass (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Here are the prices of Lattice for those interested in purchasing Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass:

100 Lattice: $0.99

$0.99 500 Lattice: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 Lattice: $9.99

$9.99 2,180 Lattice: $19.99

$19.99 5,680 Lattice: $49.99

$49.99 11,680 Lattice: $99.99

All rewards available in Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass

Let us go over all the items and their Chrono Token requirements in the new Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass:

Page 1

Luna Snow Abyssal Glow Skin on page 1 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Luna Snow Abyssal Glow Skin: 0 Chrono Tokens

0 Chrono Tokens Luna Snow Dance of Ice and Fire Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Abyssal Glow Spray (Free) : 200 Chrono Tokens

: 200 Chrono Tokens Angela Nameplate (Free) : 200 Chrono Tokens

: 200 Chrono Tokens Abyssal Glow Nameplate: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Icy Inferno Luna Snow MVP: 200 Chrono Tokens

Page 2

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass page 2 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Winter Soldier Emblem (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Winter's Veil Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Winter's Veil Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Winter Soldier Helping Hand Emote: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Winter's Veil Winter Soldier skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 3

Star-Lord Starlit Outlaw Skin on page 3 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Starlit Outlaw Nameplate (Free) : 200 Chrono Tokens

: 200 Chrono Tokens Starlit Outlaw Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Star-Lord Cosmic Shuffle Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Get Three Coffins Ready Star-Lord MVP: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Star-Lord Starlit Outlaw Skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 4

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass page 5 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Units (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Star-Lord Emblem (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Golden Age Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Golden Age Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Captain America Detention Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Captain America Golden Age Skin (Free): 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 5

Old Man Hawkeye Skin on page 5 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Lattice (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Old Man Hawkeye Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Old Man Hawkeye Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Right in the Bullseye Hawkeye MVP: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Hawkeye I Used to be an Avenger Emote: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Old Man Hawkeye Skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 6

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass page 6 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Let the Sleeping Dragon Lie Gallery Card (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

Page 7

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass page 7 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Units (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Astral Wanderer Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Daredevil Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Astral Wanderer Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Doctor Strange Bats, Good Boy! Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Doctor Strange Astral Wanderer Skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 8

Dark Phoenix Skin on page 8 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Unstable Molecules (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Dark Phoenix Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Dark Phoenix Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Phoenix X No More Emote: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Stellar Starfire Phoenix MVP: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Dark Phoenix Skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 9

Loki Immortal Firebird Skin on page 9 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Loki Celestial Spark Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Immortal Firebird Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Immortal Firebird Nameplate: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Wings of Fire Loki MVP: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Loki Immortal Firebird Skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 10

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass page 10 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Tablet of Iron Fist Collectible (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens The Trial of Magneto Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens The Trial of Magneto Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Magneto Crimes Against Humanity Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Here I Stand Magneto MVP (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Magneto The Trial of Magneto Skin (Free): 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 11

Moon Knight Mech Skin on page 11 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Lattice (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Moon Knight Mech Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Moon Knight Primed for Battle Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Moon Knight Mech Nameplate: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Go Go Mighty Avengers! Moon Knight MVP: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Moon Knight Mech Skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 12

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass page 12 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Raising the Stakes Gallery Card (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

Is the Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass worth purchasing?

The new Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass brings a large variety of new skins. Among these, Abyssal Glow, Luna Sno, and Moon Knight Mech stand out thanks to their detailed designs and unique looks. Furthermore, some of the purple rarity cosmetics, which feature old comic book outfits, are also worth noting.

Considering all this and the previously mentioned prices, the Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass is worth purchasing. That said, you must play the game regularly to ensure that you acquire all the listed rewards.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

