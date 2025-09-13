How to get Ultron Wasteland Robot skin in Marvel Rivals for free

The Ultron Wasteland Robot skin in Marvel Rivals is one of the free items that players can unlock during Season 4. It is part of the Scroll of the Immortal Beasts event and gives Ultron a menacing style. Unlocking this skin is quite simple but requires some patience, as it's not possible to get it in a single day.
On that note, here’s everything to know about unlocking the Ultron Wasteland Robot skin in Marvel Rivals Season 4.
How to unlock the Ultron Wasteland Robot skin in Marvel Rivals
The Scroll of the Immortal Beasts event comes with a daily unlock system with eight pages. Each page has a different set of challenges, and the Ultron skin is the final reward. As of September 13, 2025, two pages have been unlocked, and they feature fairly simple challenges. Do note that there's no direct way to unlock the Ultron Wasteland Robot skin, and you must complete all the challenges.
The Ultron Wasteland Robot skin in Marvel Rivals features dark grey and red armor along with a cloak, which gives him a post-apocalyptic look.
Interestingly, you can unlock many milestone rewards during this event:
- Day 1: Angel and Devil Gallery Card
- Day 2: The Lies of Lin Lie Gallery Card
- Day 4: All New Immortal Weapons Gallery Card
- Day 6: Inner Devil Gallery Card
- Day 8: Ultron Wasteland Robot Skin
It's important to note that all the abovementioned items are exclusive to the event and will most likely never return, even as purchasable cosmetics from the item shop. The last day to claim the Ultron Wasteland Robot skin in Marvel Rivals is November 14, 2025.
That’s everything to know about getting the Ultron Wasteland Robot skin. Overall, the challenges seem to be straightforward, but the progression system is slow and requires patience.
