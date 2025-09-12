Marvel Rivals Season 4 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

A new round of Marvel Rivals Season 4 Twitch Drops is here to accompany the game's latest update. Plenty of rewards are up for grabs, and they can be acquired for free by watching your favorite streamers play the latest MR season on Twitch. S4 Heart of the Dragon brings a new Vanguard unit called "Angela," several balancing changes, a new seasonal event, and much more. The Twitch Drops event for this update is expected to go live right after the latest season releases, so that players can hop in-game with new exclusive items.

Ad

This article will go over all the rewards in Marvel Rivals Season 4 Twitch Drops and how you can acquire them.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know

The Twitch Drops campaign for Season 4 includes items featuring Galacta-themed designs with vibrant shades of purple and blue. This new design aesthetic will now be available on Blade.

All rewards in MR Season 4 Twitch Drops (Image via NetEase Games)

How to acquire Season 4 Twitch Drops

Ad

Trending

To acquire the Marvel Rivals Season 4 Twitch Drops, you must follow these steps:

Head over to the official Marvel Rivals website and visit their Twitch Drops section.

Now, head over to the top-right corner to log in with your MR account.

After this is done, you will get a Log In button for Twitch. Click on it to find a new browser window where you can either log in or authorize your Twitch Account to become eligible for the Drops campaign.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals file size and frame rate for PS4 revealed

Watch time requirements

The process explained above will link your Marvel Rivals and Twitch accounts, following which you can proceed to the easiest part of obtaining the Twitch Drops. Watch any of your favorite streamers who are playing Marvel Rivals for the following stipulated times:

Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward Will of Galacta Spray

Watch for 1 hour and claim the reward Blade Nameplate

Watch for 2 hours and claim the reward Blade Flex Up Emote

Watch for 4 hours and claim the reward Will of Galacta Blade Costume

Ad

Marvel Rivals @MarvelRivals It's time for fresh Twitch Drops in Season 4! Watch Marvel Rivals streams and unlock special rewards: from the spray, nameplate, and emote, all the way to the exclusive Blade costume! Event time: Starts: Sep 12, 12:00 PM UTC / 5:00 AM PT / 8:00 AM ET Ends: Oct 10, 9:00 AM

Ad

After you have received the Twitch Drops, you will get a notification informing you of your latest acquired item. Head on over to the Drops Inventory on Twitch to scroll down and find all the rewards you have obtained. Click on the items to have them delivered to you via the in-game mail.

How long are the Marvel Rivals Season 4 Twitch Drops available

The S4 Twitch Drops for Marvel Rivals will be available from Friday, Sep 12, 5:30 PM to Friday, Oct 10, 2:29 PM GMT+5:30. During these four weeks, you can visit Drops Enabled streamers to slowly increase your cumulative watch hours if you are unable to get all the rewards in one sitting.

Ad

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.