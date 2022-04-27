Mass Bowler, one of the best Town Hall 10 ground attack strategies in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a popular multiplayer mobile game in which players from different town hall levels employ various assaulting techniques to win battles and collect resources. Since it is the first time they have unlocked strong Inferno Towers, Town Hall 10 is one of the most crucial town halls in the game.

Since Town Hall 10 gamers are frequently included in clan wars, acquiring powerful and successful assaulting methods is essential if the clan is to gain three stars. They can either construct their own army composition and attack strategy or choose an already popular one.

Mass Bowlers attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Techlipi @techlipi : MASS BOWLER 3 STAR WAR ATTACK STRATEGY TIPS at TH11 | Clash Of Clans Attacks youtu.be/hdsXMYhUs_E?a via @YouTube MASS BOWLER 3 STAR WAR ATTACK STRATEGY TIPS at TH11 | Clash Of Clans Attacks🔥: youtu.be/hdsXMYhUs_E?a via @YouTube

The Bowler is a Dark Elixir unit that deals area damage to a large number of defensive structures and hostile troops. It may be obtained by upgrading the Town Hall and Dark Barracks to levels 10 and 7.

It's a ground unit that launches a massive bouncing rock that causes splash damage on the first bounce and again when it lands.

Users can employ bowlers in multiplayer warfare in numerous ways, such as creating a GoWiBo assault strategy with Golem and Witch or a BaWiBo offensive strategy with Witch and Bats. The Mass Bowler attack tactic, on the other hand, is one of the most popular attack strategies.

Since Mass Bowlers is a high Dark Elixir attack strategy, players should preferably use it in clan wars, where they get additional resources, and obtaining three stars is more important. Bowlers, Wizards, Golems, Archer Queen, and other troops are used in this highly offensive attack style.

Clash of Clans users should practice this attack before using it in clan battles because it is complex yet extremely effective. During the war, gamers must use Poison spells to take out the enemy's clan castle troops, making a place for Bowlers to attack.

Earthquake spells should be utilized to create a path for troops to enter. Players can then combine the Bowlers and Giants to form a funnel.

In addition to heroes and bowlers, Wizards are used to destroy the core base. They may use Baby Dragons and Archers to complete outer structures.

Here's the army composition for Town Hall 10 Mass Bowlers attack strategy:

20 Bowlers

3 Golems

5 Wall Breakers

1 Baby Dragon

2 Wizards

4 Earthquake Spells

1 Freeze Spells

2 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

1 Healing Spell

How to use Mass Bowlers attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Mass Bowlers is a highly effective ground attack strategy that requires a lot of practice, so gamers should try it in multiplayer battles before using it in clan war fights. A step-by-step guide to using it is given below:

Create a tank for other troops, such as Bowlers and Wizards, by using Golems.

Bowlers and heroes should be used to clear exterior buildings and damage defensive structures near walls.

Use earthquake spells to allow troops to enter, then use other spells based on the attack criteria.

To clear outer constructions, use Archers and Baby Dragons.

Finally, Clash of Clans gamers can use Mass Bowlers in clan wars to quickly obtain three stars and earn additional resources. They may combine it with Queen Walk and Royal Champion Walk to deal with complex bases.

Edited by Ravi Iyer