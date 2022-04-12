"MCC got an update before Halo Infinite": Players are unhappy with lack of co-op and more in the new game

Halo Infinite and 343 Industries have inadvertently walked into a line of fire over a content update to one of the games present in Halo: Master Chief Collection.

The Monday update to Halo 3: OSDT brought the fan-favorite FloodFight mode. Additionally, the game's campaigns are now accessible for full crossplay co-op. Interestingly enough, Infinite is yet to get a crossplay co-op in its campaign, and some fans are less than happy.

The lack of acceptable content has been a major issue for Halo Infinite as fans have stated their displeasure. Despite the recent announcements of Season 2, not everyone seems pleased.

The fact that older games have more features is a commonly brought up point shows the problem 343 has on their hands. The notion isn't going to disappear after Halo 3: OSDT's campaign missions become eligible for co-op.

Halo Infinite still misses campaign co-op while older games in the series get the feature

As part of the April 11 update, Halo: Master Chief Collection has received several content updates across all its games. The major one is the addition of a new FloodFight mode in Halo 3: OSDT along with campaign co-op.

aka.ms/MCC-Update Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived. Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived.🔥 aka.ms/MCC-Update https://t.co/PA7I2YGHN3

While Halo fans were impressed in general, some were confused about how an older game could get a feature that Halo Infinite has yet to have. The case has become even more debatable as both Infinite and the Master Chief Collection are now being developed by 343 Industries.

While the Master Chief Collection getting an update is terrific news, the relatively drier state of Infinite is indeed a concern. While Steam count is only a part of the player base, it has declined sharply in the last few days. The same has been observed with the stream views on Twitch.

Campaign co-op on Halo Infinite has been a promise that has been stretched for too long. Along with Forge, these are two much-wanted features that haven't arrived in the latest Halo game. What makes the situation worse is that these won't likely arrive before Season 3.

It's unclear why Infinite is still lacking a co-op in campaign mode. A glitch in the last part of 2021 allowed players to co-op the campaign. Although the glitch ruined the saves of players, it was an indication that the co-op part would arrive soon.

Since then, very little has been put forward as far as co-op is concerned. This hasn't gone down well with fans who were already unhappy with 343 Industries' execution. While that might not necessarily be the case, some fans think that 343 is abandoning Infinite for the sake of MCC.

Ej @Ej999_ @Halo Doing what u did w h5 and abandoning the newer game in favor of mcc lmaooo @Halo Doing what u did w h5 and abandoning the newer game in favor of mcc lmaooo

Infinite's content addition and the lack of it again came to the forefront.

Nathan @Nevans26 @Halo Mcc still getting more content than infinite @Halo Mcc still getting more content than infinite 😭😭

In recent days, the content crunch of Infinite has resulted in players preferring older titles. Monday's update once again provided fresh incentives for players to return to MCC.

can't wait to play it @Halo NGL I don't wanna be negative about Infinite but this alone feels more exciting to me than Season 2can't wait to play it @Halo NGL I don't wanna be negative about Infinite but this alone feels more exciting to me than Season 2 can't wait to play it

While fans have loved the update to MCC, one fan wished that Halo Infinite would receive such updates.

A major topic of discussion has been whether Season 2 will be able to rekindle fans' interest in Infinite. There will undoubtedly be some positive traction, but the latest game's overall content crunch has been massive. 343 Industries hasn't been entirely open with their communication, which has worsened the situation.

It's also unclear when Halo Infinite's campaign will get a co-op. It's anticipated that it will arrive with Season 3, but the same was expected when Season 2 wasn't announced. Whichever case it may be, 343 Industries will need to resolve the issue swiftly.

