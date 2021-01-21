Meet Corpse Husband: The faceless sensation that the Internet can't get enough of

In recent months, Corpse Husband’s remarkable rise to fame and origin have been talked about by a variety of content creators and fans alike.

Corpse Husband started as a horror narration YouTuber, who primarily narrated real life stories that his fans sent him. He has had a difficult childhood and suffers from multiple chronic medical conditions. This had a huge impact on his career path as well.

One of the medical conditions he suffers from, called GERD, is what has resulted in his deep, mysterious voice. That though, allowed him to eke out such a successful career as a content creator. In this article, his journey to fame and the issues that he has had to outlast in life have been talked about.

Corpse Husband: Tracing the faceless YouTuber’s journey and growth

Despite being an anonymous YouTuber, Corpse Husband has, over time, emerged as one of the most popular content creators in the world. He has moved on from horror narration in recent months, and instead, has gained massive traction on the Among Us streams that he regularly features in with other content creators.

His music career on Spotify took off in the past year as well, with the unexpected release of multiple hits. Corpse Husband has himself talked about the possibility of becoming a full-time musician in the future.

Although his ability to consistently stream video games is limited due to his medical situation, Corpse Husband has been working quite hard to give the fans the content that they now seem to yearn for.

Corpse Husband’s childhood wasn’t the easiest. His father left the family when he was a child, and his medical conditions mean that he suffers large amounts of pain on a daily basis.

He had a troublesome childhood and was socially anxious too. He worried about his sister as well, because some of his medical conditions were hereditary.

In recent years, he has been dealing with chronic nerve and eyes related issues, in addition to fibromyalgia. This on top of the fact that Corpse Husband’s mother only recently beat cancer.

Sorry if I worried anyone earlier



For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years.

I’m in pain every single day.

It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming



im all good tho, thank u for everything 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 22, 2020

Despite having a fair share of problems, Corpse Husband has, in recent months, defied all the odds and become one of the most popular content creators on the internet. His Among Us streams have allowed him to make quite a few new friends, including Thomas “Sykkuno,” Imane “Pokimane” Anys, and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter.

This, and his huge growth in recent months, have been despite Corpse Husband’s firm reluctance to reveal information about himself. A promised face-reveal has not arrived until now, while a “hand” and a “hair” reveal have kept fans confused about his overall persona.

Lots of headlines about me “quitting YouTube”. In the clips they’re all using, I was talking about how I realistically see the longer term. I’m not imminently quitting anything.



Thank u — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) January 7, 2021

However, the anonymity has actually helped Corpse Husband register stellar growth, as he is currently on the verge of reaching 7 million subscribers on YouTube.

Considering that the support he receives online does not look like it will fade anytime soon, Corpse Husband is enroute to have an incredible 2021 as well.