Memento Slot in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen explained

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen provides yet another infusion of great new content into the game that just won't die. Five years after its initial release, Guardians are still blasting through waves of enemies and unlocking fun new loot.

There have been six significant expansions for Bungie's hit first-person shooter, and each has made substantial changes. The new weapons, powers, rebalances, and activities keep the title engaging for new and old users.

The Memento is a new cosmetic item applied in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen's new weapon crafting system. The existing Mementos theme the chosen weapon after the activity they are acquired in.

Memento Slot in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

There are only three places to gain Mementos: Nightfall Strikes, Trials of Osiris, and Gambit. These three activities offer Mementos that will maintain the unique aesthetic of the Trials or track gamer performance in Gambit mode.

These unique vanity options are new and hard to come by, making them signifiers of success in the new gameplay.

The Mementos do not affect gameplay, other than mixing up the player's Guardian appearance. They don't fit into a single category, as they offer various customization options, and more could be on the way.

Using Mementos in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Mementos can only be used on weapons that have been previously shaped. After crafting a weapon on Mars and acquiring a Memento, return to the Relic to insert the Memento.

Players can hold only one Memento at a time, so be sure to put whichever one appears on the weapon swiftly. Otherwise, new Mementos won't be picked up, and rare customization items could pass the player by.

Each weapon that has been shaped has only one Memento Slot. They vary heavily and cannot interact with each other. The cosmetic options are unique in a game that didn't previously allow weapon crafting, and users sporting Mementos will stand out.

The Gambit Memento can drop after any match in the game mode and can then be applied to a crafted weapon. Gamers must also hit the level cap with a particular gun to add Mementos.

Though only a few Mementos exist in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen at the moment, Bungie is expected to add more. No information has been released regarding whether these cosmetic elements will be unlocked through gameplay or sold through the Eververse store.

