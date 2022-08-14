"He's a f****** child" - Mendo shares story of him trying to discuss Twitch Rivals with xQc

Team Liquid streamer Lucas "Mendo" shared an interesting story about being a co-captain with Felix "xQc." While on stream during the Rust Team Battle Twitch Rivals contest, he revealed a story about messaging the Juicer to discuss the logistics surrounding the team and the event.

Trying to ensure the event went smoothly for everyone, the Valorant streamer and co-captain stated that he messaged xQc to discuss the format of the event and his favorite skins for the game. The message also contained other queries pertaining to the occasion.

He revealed that in response to his serious questions, xQc would send videos of himself farting. Mendo subsequently labeled the variety streamer "childish," and felt apprehensive about calling him in the middle of the final round:

"He's a f****** child, dude. He kept sending me videos of him farting. I have them in our DMs still."

Mendo shares story about seeking xQc's advice

The Rust Team Battle Twitch Rivals event comes to a conclusion today as the final two sides are Team Disguised Toast and Team xQc. The latter got off to a hot start in the final reset, going up ten kills to one in the early proceedings.

Mendo, Team xQc's co-captain, was discussing strategy with some other team members. While debating with his teammates over what to use a sizable chunk of scrap on, the former pro player asked chat if he should call xQc for his input. He ultimately decided against it, assuming he was asleep. However, he shared a story that also made him reconsider asking the Juicer for advice.

He revealed that he tried to message xQc before the event, asking him various questions about formatting and his responsibilities as co-captain:

"When I messaged him, I kept talking to him about Rivals and the format and the event, like what he wants for his skin and s***. Like, serious stuff that obviously I have to take care of."

Instead of answering the questions, he said that the Juicer would send videos of himself farting. Although he took it in good humor, Mendo seemed a bit annoyed that his questions were being ignored:

"I'm talking about serious s***. Like, making sure the event happens smoothly and stuff. He just keeps sending me these videos. There's like five of them."

Fans react to Mendo's xQc story

Some fans opined that xQc's behavior was due to his apathy towards events such as Twitch Rivals. One comment even alluded to his gambling proclivities.

Others seemed to be amused by the Juicer's behavior, including one who did their best to interpret his responses.

It remains to be seen if that extra preparation could've come in handy as Twitch Rivals draws to a close.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul