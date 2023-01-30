Merge Mansion Conservatory tasks: Tips and more

The Conservatory is an area in the Merge Mansion, the 26th available and the 21st unlocked in the game. Access to the preview of this area is granted after completing tasks 18-7 in the Maze.
Merge Mansion, a mobile game for Android and iOS, was released in 2020 by Metacore. It has already been downloaded over 10 million times and has generated $38.6 million in less than a year. This game is the Finnish gaming company's first release.
Conservatory tasks in the Merge Mansion
The Conservatory tasks in the Merge Mansion have been divided into two parts for improved balance and readability. Part 1 covers tasks 26-1 to 26-118, while Part 2 covers tasks 26-119 to 26-241.
Here's a list of the tasks, along with the items and rewards:
Tips and information on rewards
Hourglass in Merge Mansion
The Hourglass is a tool to skip the wait for a single item on the board. It has a default limit of 1 hour, but multiple Hourglasses can be merged to extend the total duration.
For example, if an item has 1 hour and 30 minutes left to recharge and you use a four-hour Hourglass, the item will recharge immediately and the Hourglass will have 2 hours and 30 minutes left.
However, time can also be depleted on an item with a higher duration, in which case the Hourglass will disappear and the recharge time will decrease accordingly. As of September 21, 2022, all Hourglasses appear as Level 1 regardless of their total time, and there is no visual difference between them.
Bronze Coin Chest in Merge Mansion
The Bronze Coin Chest in the game gives out Level 1 to 4 Bronze Coins and disappears after five drops. Unlike other items in the game, it has no opening time, cannot be merged, and doesn't require energy to be emptied.
Chests can be obtained as rewards for leveling up (with a guarantee), certain seasonal event stages, and specific tasks.
Brown Chest in Merge Mansion
The Level 1 Brown Chest provides a diverse assortment of items, but it will disappear after 10 drops. This chest can be obtained through leveling up at every alternate level, participating in various Seasonal Event stages, and fulfilling designated Tasks. It should be noted that no energy expenditure is necessary to open this chest.
Seeding Kit
The Seedling Kit will be awarded upon completing Task 26-19 in the Conservatory. This item has no additional Levels and cannot be sold for Coins.
It serves as a means of acquiring Exotic Plants, and once the relevant area has been completed, it cannot be reobtained. The kit can drop Exotic Plants from Levels 1 through 4.
To activate the kit, Golden Seeds and a Shovel must be added as fuel. It is important to note that there is no recharge time required after fueling the kit.
However, it has been reported that after the January 24 update, the Seedling Kit only drops 45 items, which may not be the intended outcome. A support ticket has been submitted to investigate this matter further.
Energy Chest
Energy Chest provides Level 1 to Level 4 Energy and disappears after five drops. This chest does not have a designated opening time, nor can it be merged with other Energy Chests.
Moreover, it does not require energy expenditure to open. The Energy Chest can be obtained as a reward for leveling up, participating in designated Seasonal Event stages, fulfilling specific Tasks, or purchasing it from the Shop.
It is estimated that one Energy Chest yields approximately 53 Energy if all bubbles are collected and merged into the Energy (V) form.