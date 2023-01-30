Merge Mansion Conservatory tasks: Tips and more

The Conservatory is an area in the Merge Mansion, the 26th available and the 21st unlocked in the game. Access to the preview of this area is granted after completing tasks 18-7 in the Maze.

Merge Mansion, a mobile game for Android and iOS, was released in 2020 by Metacore. It has already been downloaded over 10 million times and has generated $38.6 million in less than a year. This game is the Finnish gaming company's first release.

Conservatory tasks in the Merge Mansion

The Conservatory tasks in the Merge Mansion have been divided into two parts for improved balance and readability. Part 1 covers tasks 26-1 to 26-118, while Part 2 covers tasks 26-119 to 26-241.

Here's a list of the tasks, along with the items and rewards:

Name Items Rewards Remove overgrown plants and debris Wheelbarrow (L9) 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) 20 XP Place vase Vase (L8) 2x Mosaic (L3) 50 XP Bronze Coin Chest Add flowers to the vase 2x Peony Flower (L6) 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) 20 XP Remove the dead fern Two Empty Seed Bags (L2) 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) 20 XP Plant flowers 3x Orange Flower (L6) Planted Flower (L9) 50 XP Hourglass Place vase Vase (L8) 2x Mosaic (L3) 50 XP Add flowers to the vase 2x Orange Flower (L6) Planted Flower (L8) 20 XP Remove the dead fern Hedge Shears (L8) 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) XP 20 Plant flowers 3x Orange Flower (L6) Planted Flower (L9) 50 XP Bronze Coin Chest Remove planks and debris Wheelbarrow (L9) 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) 20 XP Break the lock Bolt Cutters (L10) 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) 50 XP Hourglass Clear debris from the entrance Dustpan (L7) Wheelbarrow (L9) 20 XP Remove dirt Large Water Bottle (L5) Mop (L9) 20 XP Wash rug with flowery scent Softener (L5) Peony Flower (L6) 20 XP Clean snail statue Brush (L6) Turpentine (L6) 20 XP Clean boots Large Water Bottle (L5) Brush (L6) 20 XP Remove broken glass 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) Two Empty Seed Bags (L2) 20 XP Place pots Vase (L9) Paint Can (L3) 100 XP Energy Chest Place soil 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) Large Water Bottle (L5) 20 XP Seedling Kit Plant exotic flower Orchid (L5) 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) 20 XP Patch the floor 2x Mosaic (L3) Paint Roller (L9) 20 XP Remove dead vegetation 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) Dustpan (L7) 20 XP Remove tiles and pots Wheelbarrow (L9) Bucket (L2) 20 XP Pick up and wash old blanket Gardening Gloves (L2) Softener (L5) 20 XP Clean off dirt Large Water Bottle (L5) Brush (L6) 20 XP Remove dead fern 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) Empty Seed Bag (L1) 20 XP Grow a fern 2x Frizzle Sizzle (L3) Medium Water Bottle (L4) 20 XP Place pots 2x Broken Pot (L2) Pliers (L5) 20 XP Add plants and life 2x Monstera (L4) Butterfly (L6) 20 XP Grow a fly trap and feed it Venus Flytrap (L8) 2x Moth (L6) 50 XP Hourglass Cut sturdy dead fern 2x Gardening Gloves (L3) Bolt Cutters (L10) 50 XP Bronze Coin Chest Plant flowers Lilly (L7) Large Water Bottle (L5) 20 XP Remove lid and place a barrel Closed Tool Crate (L1) Crowbar (L7) 20 XP Place and paint outer tiles 2x Mosaic (L3) Paint Roller (L9) 20 XP Place and paint inner tiles 2x Mosaic (L3) Paint Can (L2) 20 XP Place middle outer tiles 2x Mosaic (L3) Paint Roller (L9) 20 XP Place middle inner tiles 2x Mosaic (L3) Paint Can (L2) 20 XP Place right side outer tiles 2x Mosaic (L3) Paint Roller (L9) 20 XP Place right side inner tiles 2x Mosaic (L3) Paint Can (L3) 50 XP Brown Chest (L1)

Tips and information on rewards

Hourglass in Merge Mansion

Hourglass in Merge Mansion (Image by Sportskeeda)

The Hourglass is a tool to skip the wait for a single item on the board. It has a default limit of 1 hour, but multiple Hourglasses can be merged to extend the total duration.

For example, if an item has 1 hour and 30 minutes left to recharge and you use a four-hour Hourglass, the item will recharge immediately and the Hourglass will have 2 hours and 30 minutes left.

However, time can also be depleted on an item with a higher duration, in which case the Hourglass will disappear and the recharge time will decrease accordingly. As of September 21, 2022, all Hourglasses appear as Level 1 regardless of their total time, and there is no visual difference between them.

Bronze Coin Chest in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion Bronze Coin Chest (Image by Sportskeeda)

The Bronze Coin Chest in the game gives out Level 1 to 4 Bronze Coins and disappears after five drops. Unlike other items in the game, it has no opening time, cannot be merged, and doesn't require energy to be emptied.

Chests can be obtained as rewards for leveling up (with a guarantee), certain seasonal event stages, and specific tasks.

Brown Chest in Merge Mansion

The Level 1 Brown Chest provides a diverse assortment of items, but it will disappear after 10 drops. This chest can be obtained through leveling up at every alternate level, participating in various Seasonal Event stages, and fulfilling designated Tasks. It should be noted that no energy expenditure is necessary to open this chest.

Seeding Kit

The Seedling Kit will be awarded upon completing Task 26-19 in the Conservatory. This item has no additional Levels and cannot be sold for Coins.

It serves as a means of acquiring Exotic Plants, and once the relevant area has been completed, it cannot be reobtained. The kit can drop Exotic Plants from Levels 1 through 4.

To activate the kit, Golden Seeds and a Shovel must be added as fuel. It is important to note that there is no recharge time required after fueling the kit.

However, it has been reported that after the January 24 update, the Seedling Kit only drops 45 items, which may not be the intended outcome. A support ticket has been submitted to investigate this matter further.

Energy Chest

Energy Chest provides Level 1 to Level 4 Energy and disappears after five drops. This chest does not have a designated opening time, nor can it be merged with other Energy Chests.

Moreover, it does not require energy expenditure to open. The Energy Chest can be obtained as a reward for leveling up, participating in designated Seasonal Event stages, fulfilling specific Tasks, or purchasing it from the Shop.

It is estimated that one Energy Chest yields approximately 53 Energy if all bubbles are collected and merged into the Energy (V) form.

Poll : 0 votes