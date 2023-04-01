Merge Mansion Milestone update: All new features, levels, and more

Merge Mansion is an intriguing puzzle game that combines the progression elements of the match-3 genre with a story-driven format, where players get to explore a large estate. On March 10, Metacore, the Finnish development studio behind Merge Mansion, released a short film featuring Pedro Pascal, the well-known lead actor in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.

Metacore followed up on the short film in their next major update that was released on March 28, 2023. Dubbed the Milestone update, a brand new area for the Boulton family has been made available and was featured in the short film as well. Here's what Merge Mansion’s Game Lead had to say about the puzzle game's latest update:

“Opening the Boulton family mansion to our players as part of the game’s biggest update yet is the next step in the journey to explore this family’s mysterious past and discover what Grandma may be hiding.”

He further stated:

"We’ve debated as a team the right moment to unlock this next chapter in the game’s exciting lore and answer the calls of our players, and I’m thrilled to say that the time is now.”

Inside the Boulton’s Mansion, there are plenty of mysteries, stories, and secrets that players can uncover. This article will walk you through everything you need to know about the latest Milestone update in Merge Mansion.

A brief snippet of what to expect in the Merge Mansion Milestone update

Milestone is an exciting new update that introduces some brand new chapters in the Merge Mansion storyline which will take place in the Boulton Mansion. There are plenty of items to collect and mysteries to solve. Here’s a brief outline of them all:

· 50 new merge items

· 2 new producers

· 190 new merge tasks

Additionally, you’ll get to meet a brand new character named Victoria, who works as a city official. It should be noted that players will also gain access to additional rooms in the Mansion area such as the corridor, study room, and dining room.

How to get decorations and rewards for the next season pass

Grandma Ursula @Mergemansion Alright, I think Maddie is finally ready to see what's inside the mansion... Alright, I think Maddie is finally ready to see what's inside the mansion... https://t.co/lI5vR8dt52

You must join Maddie to help her clear out the dark mystery that's surrounding her family. This can be done by completing tasks in the new additions in the Merge Mansion lore, courtesy of the Milestone update.

Completing these new tasks will grant you cool decorations and rewards for the upcoming season.

Pedro Pascal plays the role of Detective Tim Rockford in Merge Mansion to solve the secrets of Boulton’s family

The recently released short video where Metacore collaborated with Pedro Pascal is divided into three sub-parts, which are as follows:

· A Twisted Game

· Think Like a Grandma

· A Recipe to Die For

As Detective Rockford, Pedro Pascal can be seen questioning neighbors and entering the renowned Boulton family estate, looking for clues to figure out the secrets of the Boulton family.

Pedro Pascal commended Metacore in a recent press release and stated:

“Merge Mansion has created a fascinating narrative centered on family drama filled with mystery and secrets. It has captivated fans all over the world through their entertaining and unpredictable video campaigns.”

Pascal further added:

“To realize Martin’s vision and bring the lore of Merge Mansion to life, I had a lot of joy working with him on this short film for Merge Mansion”.

Merge Mansion is a popular puzzle game that's available on Android and iOS devices. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for regular updates on the latest events in the gaming world.

