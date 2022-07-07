Minecraft star Dream sends heartfelt message after crossing 29 million subscribers

Clay “Dream” is one of the biggest names in Minecraft’s gaming and social media community. Dream has been entertaining millions with his mechanical prowess and skilled plays ever since the first of his videos, titled “this cursed Minecraft video will trigger you…,” blew up.

The 2019 video showed off his coding skills and was entertaining to watch. Three years later, the American YouTuber has made millions of fans from all corners of the world.

On July 6, Dream tweeted to announce that his YouTube channel had crossed 29 million subscribers. Along with the announcement, he wrote a few words to showcase gratitude for his fans and what this milestone meant to him.

Dream @Dream It's been 3 years since I uploaded my first video. we're now at 29.5 million. 29 MILLION subs.



I thought 1 million was a huge goal.



I thought 1 million was a huge goal.

forever grateful for everything you have all blessed me with. more time with my friends especially. appreciate you all more than words can express

Clay wrote:

"It’s been 3 years since I uploaded my first video. we’re now at 29.5 million. 29 MILLION subs. I thought 1 million was a huge goal. forever grateful for everything you have all blessed me with. more time with my friends especially. appreciate you all more than words can express."

The tweet has garnered more than 6,200 retweets and over 150,000 likes, proving how loved Dream really is in the community.

Dream crosses 29 million subscribers: A take on Minecraft’s faceless speedrunner

The history of Dream’s channel

Dream’s YouTube channel took off after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many Minecraft players and fans to stay inside their homes. After his first video in 2019 garnered tremendous views, he started creating content regularly.

He uploaded many other videos that had him changing the code of the game to make mobs, items, and other entities behave differently than they would normally be portrayed.

Aside from coding videos, Dream also gained recognition as he and members of a dedicated team tried to manually find the seed that popular YouTuber PewDiePie was using during his well-known Minecraft series.

He frequently teamed up with friends Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, and GeorgeNotFound for videos, who became popular internet personalities themselves, participating in many in-game challenges involving a modded version of the game.

These stars would later become an integral part of the Dream SMP server, which has gained a huge following in the Minecraft community.

Minecraft Manhunt

The Minecraft Manhunt or “Minecraft Speedrunner vs Hunters” series was a huge talking point for Dream’s channel. The series had Dream trying to beat the game's main questline as another player (and eventually more players) tried to stop him from doing that.

The first Manhunt video was released in December 2019, with the series continuing well into 2022. Starting with one hunter (GeorgeNotFound), each stage of the Manhunt series saw the addition of a new hunter. The supposed “final” Manhunt, which had 5 hunters, premiered on February 27 this year and has garnered over 37 million views.

Controversies

Throughout his stint as a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, Dream has been embroiled in a series of controversies that have definitely caused some rifts between him and his online community. One of his most famous controversies was related to one of his "speedruns" of the game.

Throughout his stint as a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, Dream has been embroiled in a series of controversies that have definitely caused some rifts between him and his online community. One of his most famous controversies was related to one of his “speedruns” of the game.

This involved him beating the game and killing the Ender Dragon in a specific amount of time to earn a world record for that very feat. After one of his speedruns, where he successfully beat the standing record, the internet was flooded with rumors that he was cheating.

After months of investigation, it was revealed that Dream had accidentally left a mod running in the background, which increased the number of item drops he got. The entire affair was filled with toxicity, haters, and people discrediting Dream. However, he did admit to the mistake and was honest about it.

After months of investigation, it was revealed that Dream had accidentally left a mod running in the background, which increased the number of item drops he got. The entire affair was filled with toxicity, haters, and people discrediting Dream. However, he did admit to the mistake and was honest about it.

Reactions to Dream’s 29 million milestone

Dream's July 6 tweet received thousands of comments from his friends, fellow streamers, fans, and community members. Some of the reactions were along these lines:

Sapnap @sapnap @Dream love u dude. i can't wait to see what the next 3 are gonna be like :)

Lara @chasingdteam proud of you green man :) @Dream I am forever grateful for you everyone was at home bc of the pandemic and you brought happiness to us and i will forever be thankful for that

chantelle | 📌 dream podcast @imnotchantelle @Dream I was listening to one of ur podcasts earlier, where u were talking about confidence, and then u tweeted this and I feel like it truly shows that if u put the effort in u can achieve so much in life, I'm so proud of u and the steps u took to get here

rose!🎗 @cadavruwu @Dream i think young dream would be proud of you :]

DREAM UPDATES @DWTUPDATEE 🙁 @Dream LOVE YOU! Happy 3 years dream🥳 Cant wait for the future holds this is just the beginning

As Dream’s YouTube channel closes in on 30 million subscribers, fans can witness how appreciative he has been for their support on Twitter and during his livestreams. The type of content he creates and the community he has built over the last three years are wholesome and welcoming to people from all walks of life.

