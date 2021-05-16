Minecraft star Karl Jacobs breaks Twitter after making his private account public for a short while

Earlier today, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs made his Twitter account “public” for a short period of time.

Karl Jacobs had recently come under scrutiny from the internet for previously supporting former Twitch streamer Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino. Jacobs was criticized for having been a fan of Ice Poseidon and was accused of using “racist emoticons.”

The allegations led to a YouTube apology/response from Karl Jacobs. The YouTuber said that the emoticon in question was actually just a “distasteful joke” about Ice Poseidon’s “big nose.”

Karl Jacobs is for now on a break from live streaming and content creation and last posted a Twitch stream around 14 days ago. Earlier today, Jacobs allegedly made his private Twitter account public for a short while, thereby allowing fans to follow him.

Karl Jacobs makes private Twitter account public for a short while

Fans have known for a long time now about the existence of Karl Jacobs' private Twitter account. Jacobs’ private account has the username “@THEHONKBOY” and was created in December 2020. Multiple Reddit posts exist about his private Twitter account, although fans have always wanted him to make it “public.”

If I could choose one thing in this world it would to be on @KarlJacobs_ private Twitter account. Please I beg. Karl this is the one. It’s all I ask. — Funny Sis (@Kaybrendteehee) May 12, 2021

NO ONE TALK TO ME I MISSED FOLLOWING KARL'S PRIVATE TWITTER I'M DEPRESSED I'M NOT GOING TO SCHOOL FOR A WEEK HONK MY MOTHER HONKING LIFE I'M NOT MOVING FROM MY BED FOR A WEEK DON'T TALK TO ME UNLESS YOUR KARL JACOBS @KarlJacobs_ @honkkarl pic.twitter.com/qGjPblcovd — 🐸jessica🐸 (@honk_jess) February 13, 2021

As can be seen, multiple fans had been asking Karl Jacobs to open his private Twitter account and allow them to follow him.

Jacobs did not give his fans any sort of warning before doing so. While it is unclear how many followers Karl Jacobs’ private account had before today, quite a few fans noticed that it had been turned to public and ended up following the internet personality.

hi goodmorning to the people who just woke up :D these happened btw



- karl opened his priv

- dream and sapnap discord vc

- sapnap vibing to COUNTRY songs..

- dream telling sapnap that ghosts aren't real — zoe (@VALKEE__) May 16, 2021

HOLY SHIT IM ON KARL JACOBS AND QUACKITYS PRIVATE TWITTERS OMFG — shay :) (@shaytheswagster) May 16, 2021

I got in Karl Jacobs private account.



This is why insomnia is kinda nice sometimes — Dani 🖤 (@LULW_POGGERS) May 16, 2021

Karl Jacobs’ private account now has 64.8k followers on Twitter, which is obviously a result of him turning the account public for a short while. However, it seems as if a large part of Jacobs’ fans missed the occasion and were too late to follow his private account.

karl jacobs, if you open ur private account whilst i'm asleep again, i'll be praying that you step on a really pointy lego /j — aya ◟⊹ 𖧧. sleeping? (@ayapufff) March 9, 2021

hey karl jacobs



please let me in karl jacobs i was sleeping all of the times that you guys made private accounts i swear if you let me in i will never ask for anything else from you ever again karl jacobs i swear



please karl jacobs? thank you for your consideration karl jacobs. pic.twitter.com/GDHREdBLuQ — ally! (@catboykoury) January 4, 2021

If I could choose one thing in this world it would to be on @KarlJacobs_ private Twitter account. Please I beg. Karl this is the one. It’s all I ask. — Funny Sis (@Kaybrendteehee) May 12, 2021

@KarlJacobs_ pls open your private alt for a min I want to get in thank you — 𝙺𝚒𝚔𝚒🖤🌧️ (@Kikilovescorpse) May 15, 2021

Dear karl jacobs,



Please open ur private again I was asleep when u opened it. If u want I will pay u.



Thank you — karl my beloved (@cozyislazy) May 16, 2021

@KarlJacobs_ open your private again or you’re RACIST RN!!!! — ali 🦦 (@H0NKITTY) May 16, 2021

As can be seen, multiple fans posted on Twitter and asked Karl to make his account public again. The request in itself is quite common, and has been made regularly by his fans in recent months.

This was Karl Jacobs’ most notable online activity since the Ice Poseidon controversy broke out. As mentioned earlier, Jacobs has not posted any content on his social media handles in the last two weeks.

karl! i haven't seen you active in weeks =/

enjoy ur break!! — CORPSE (@CORPSE) May 15, 2021

However, fans who were able to follow Karl Jacobs’ private Twitter account now have another way to stay updated on the YouTuber’s life. For starters, the fan above was able to update others about one of Karl Jacobs' stream towards the end of March, as they were one of the lucky few that hit the follow button on time.