"Now I feel nauseous.": Minecraft star Tubbo switches on Acid Shaders on Dream SMP

Recently, Minecraft star Tubbo hilariously switched on acid shaders while playing on Dream SMP and had a bizarre experience with FoolishG and Hannahxxrose. All three of them played around with the shader's ridiculous features to bend and shift the entire Minecraft terrain and world.

Tubbo is a well-known Minecraft streamer with over 4.9 followers on Twitch and 3.1 million subscribers on YouTube. He is one of the main members of Dream SMP and is involved in several story arcs on the server. He is occasionally seen with FoolishG and other members while on the server.

In his latest stream, he turned on acid shaders in his game, making the entire world bend in a wave-like motion. Acid shaders essentially make the player's perspective distorted. It doesn't change the terrain shape itself.

0:40 in the clip:

"Now I feel heking nauseous."

Minecraft star Tubbo uses Acid Shaders and FoolishG and Hannahxxrose play around with it on Dream SMP

In the latest stream, he was on Dream SMP with FoolishG and other members, they built a tall scaffolding tower and went on top of it. There, the Minecraft star got the idea of turning on acid shaders on his PC. He was skeptical that he should turn it on but did it nonetheless.

As the shaders heavily distort and bends the entire world, both the server members were shocked to see the amount of distortion it did to the server.

FoolishG looked at Tubbo's stream while playing on his PC to see the bizarre effects. He further increased the render distance of the world to load even more chunks and distort them with the shaders.

Hannahxrose joins the duo (Image via Canooon Youtube)

Both members talked about the distortion when soon Hannahxxrose also climbed up the scaffolding tower to join them. Due to the distortion, the scaffolding tower became wavy as well.

FoolishG asked a hilarious question when he saw the scaffolding tower at 1:05 in the clip:

"Wait look at the scaffolding! So if I fall next to the scaffolding will I kind of follow that?"

FoolishG falling to the scaffolding (Image via Canooon YouTube)

The trio laughed at the sight of FoolishG going down the scaffolding tower, which was completely distorted. They talked about how it looked like a rollercoaster with all the bends.

Soon enough, Hannahxxrose also sat on a boat and rowed off the tower. They laughed hard at how she moved while falling because of the bending and distortion from the shaders on his stream.

Edited by Srijan Sen