Minecraft streamer Tubbo joins Misfits Gaming, leaves fans excited and proud

Toby “Tubbo” Smith is one of the biggest Minecraft content creators. With over 3 million YouTube subscribers and a huge Twitch following, he dominates the Minecraft Esports scene.

He is known for his various collaborations with other popular Minecraft streamers and YouTubers like Thomas “TommyInnit" Simons, Clay "Dream" Ranboo, and Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold.

In a surprise tweet today, the 18-year-old content creator announced he had joined the Misfits Craft Minecraft server, which is a server owned and run by Esports organization Misfits Gaming.

Tubbo @TubboLive Hey everyone I am proud to announce that I am joining up with @MisfitsGG this is a huge step for me and I am really excited for the future! ty everyone for continuing to support me :D Hey everyone I am proud to announce that I am joining up with @MisfitsGG this is a huge step for me and I am really excited for the future! ty everyone for continuing to support me :D https://t.co/UCaJ2SLtyc

Minecraft streamer Tubbo celebrates upon joining the Misfits Craft server

Tubbo's post on Twitter included a snippet of his YouTube video that announced his move to the Esports organization. The dramatic clip describes Tubbo as:

“The most competitive Esports player of all time.”

The video takes viewers behind the scenes and reveals that Tubbo himself directed his announcement video. The whole video is filled with casual banter, with Tubbo trying to interview random strangers and joking that he now owns the Misfits Gaming organization.

Ranboo and Tubbo (Image via Misfits Gaming Group)

Popular streamer Ranboo can also be seen in the video, which is in line with reports that claim Ranboo has also joined Misfits Gaming as a content creator. While Ranboo himself has not tweeted about this, it is expected that he will, soon.

Tubbo’s move adds yet another server to the long list of servers that he is now a part of. His other servers include the Dream SMP, the Origins SMP, the Bear SMP (which is now inactive), SMP Earth and the OTV SMP.

Reactions to Tubbo joining the Misfits Craft server

Ranboo was one of the first people to reply to the tweet, posting a funny picture that acknowledged his friend and fellow content creator.

Popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Hasan "Hasanabi" Piker, who met up with Tubbo at a CashApp event and livestreamed together a few months ago, congratulated Tubbo on the announcement.

Fellow Misfits Craft member and streamer Snifferish had a lot to say about the tweet and Tubbo's clip.

The 2020 Content Creator of the Year, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, was super excited for Tubbo.

aimsey @aimseytv @TubboLive @MisfitsGG i guess i’m proud or something like that even though you’re mimicking me in this photo @TubboLive @MisfitsGG i guess i’m proud or something like that even though you’re mimicking me in this photo https://t.co/iidUxjQvFK

About the Misfits Craft Minecraft server

The Misfits Craft server is a little over three months old. With streamer Aimee "Aimsey” as server owner, it has recruited eight other content creators. With Tubbo, and hopefully Ranboo, added to the mix, the server will have a significant streamer presence of 11 well-known content creators.

