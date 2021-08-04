Top 5 Minecraft videos by Hannahxxrose

Hannah, more formally known as Hannahxxrose, is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who is mostly known for her Minecraft Bedwars and Hypixel content. She has been playing PvP centered games on Minecraft since 2015, and has been well known in the community for quite a few years now.

She joined YouTube on March 2, 2013, and has since climbed the algorithm. The YouTuber currently has 618k subscribers along with her one million followers on Twitch.

For players looking to get into Hannahxxrose, down below are her top 5 Minecraft videos, ranked by popularity.

Minecraft Videos by Hannahxxrose

5) I was Pranked on the Dream SMP...

In this video, Ponk demands that Hannah give him gold blocks in return for not stealing her items. When she turns up slightly short, Ponk promises to return and expects 9 more golden blocks from her.

Owing Ponk more than she can afford, she runs away and an epic chase takes place across a large area of the Dream SMP. This video is entertaining and sure to make viewers laugh.

The video has 869k views and 41k likes

4) I found the most INSANE Bedwars teammate...

In this video, taken from Hannah's livestream, she shows off highlights from a Minecraft Bedwars game, where she encounters what she dubs as the most "wholesome" Bedwars teammate.

She plays multiple games with the player, and ultimately, seems like she is having a fun time. This video is good to put on while doing something in the background, and features lots of wholesome content.

This video has 1.03 million views and 47k likes.

3) I played Bedwars with the Dream SMP...

Hannah is known for her Minecraft Bedwars skills, and thankfully, she invites some of the members from the Dream SMP to play with her: Foolish Gamers, Awesamedue and CaptainPuffy.

This Bedwars video is quite funny as a few of the people she is playing with are not as good, resulting in some hilarious plays and conversations.

This video has 1.07 million views and 65k likes.

2) Quackity Trolled Me on the Dream SMP...

Taking place on the Dream SMP, Hannah decides to steal a cow from fellow Minecraft player Quackity, to make some cakes for her upcoming birthday.

She encounters another Minecraft streamer, Awesamdude, who shows her his secret bases along the way, and when she returns home, she crafts dozens of cakes. Not long after placing her cakes, Quackity arrives and decides to eat her cake decorations.

This video has 1.1 million views and 46k likes.

1) My first day on the Dream SMP...

This video details Hannah's first official day on the Dream SMP, in which she first talks to Purpled, who in turn gives her a tour. The video was taken from Hannah's livestream and cut down into a nice 10 minute long feature detailing everything viewers need to know about both the Dream SMP and Hannah's experience on the Minecraft server.

This video has 3.1 million views and 140k likes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul