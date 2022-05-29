Minecraft streamer jschlatt goes on another banning spree against Dream stans

Recently, popular Minecraft streamer jschlatt (also known as Schlatt) banned a bunch of Dream supporters from his Twitch channel. The ban wave left many Dream 'stans' confused and angry. A stan (taken from the song 'stan' by Eminem) is the same as a fan, but it is labeled as being "deeply obsessed with their favorite idol."

This is seemingly the second time this event has occurred. Using a bot for the process, he permanently removed every viewer who had a Dream SMP or Minecraft-related Twitch username. This included people who had names with dsmp, quackity, sapnap, notfound, skeppy, and more.

The incident occurred during one of Schlatt’s twitch streams, where he showcased a small video montage that was brought to his attention by his moderation team.

The montage contained a selection of video clips that were part of something Schlatt had asked his audience to do, send him a picture of their bedrooms, which he would then review.

As it was pointed out by the moderation team in the video compilation, however, many submissions contained pictures of the viewer’s bedroom with the L’Manberg flag in various places within it. jschaltt, who has a sour history with the Dream SMP and Dream’s fan community, revealed that he had a list of Twitch usernames for the people in the montage, and used a bot to ban them on livestream.

The backstory behind jschlatt’s move

Schaltt’s relationship with some members of the Dream SMP and even Minecraft itself has been rocky since the time Dream banned him from the popular server. The dreamteam fandom wiki says that the reason for this ban was that he joined the SMP without Dream’s (It’s owner and host) permission.

Dream, however, is on record as having said that he banned Schlatt because he wasn’t friends with him (They weren't freinds at that time, but jschlatt went on to become the Emperor of the city of Manberg in the server, serving as an important member) and didn’t hang out with him.

Before the ban, Dream also stated that people were telling him to ban Schlatt by spamming “kickshlatt” at him on Twitter.

Back in March 2019, Schlatt stopped uploading content to his main YouTube channel and started to stream on Twitch, uploading clips from his streams on his current YouTube channel, jschlattLIVE.

After about a year, however, the stopped streaming due to him not wanting to play Minecraft all the time anymore. In December 2021, however, the streamer returned to Twitch, kicking off the stream with a massive “purge” of Dream SMP fans and Dream stans.

This first banning spree had him kick about 100,000 Dream stans from his channel. As history repeated itself a few days ago with the second ban wave, the internet was divided about whether this was good or bad. Many of those who were banned were severely attacking the 22-year-old streamer, while others thought the “toxic" stans from the Dream community needed this.

Reactions to Schlatt banning Dream stans for the second time

Schlatt has been 'canceled' by the Dream stan community quite a lot of times. Maybe this was yet another reason why he felt he had to retaliate against them in the way that he did. Additionally, he was the one who changed the name of the city of L'Manberg. Renaming it to Manberg was one of the highlights of his regime in Minecraft's Dream SMP.

