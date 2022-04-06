"I'm too socially awkward for this s**t"- Minecraft streamer Tubbo gets nervous around Shroud

During his most recent Twitch stream, the popular Minecraft streamer and content creator Toby “Tubbo” came across streaming sensation Michael “Shroud”. Needless to say, the interaction was quite hilarious. The situation was a little nerve-racking for Tubbo, as he had never met shroud before. This led to some amusing moments during his stream.

Tubbo is known for being shy in social situations, as he has himself stated or hinted several times. One of the most notable instances of this occurring was during last year's CashApp event, where Tubbo, along with other mainstream streamers like Pokimane, xQc, and Ranboo, was part of an interview where he talked about gaming being an escape for him.

"Its Shroud!":Tubbo fanboys over Shroud; laughs it off with Minecraft streamers Sapnap and Karl Jacobs

The amusing segment took place at the beginning of Tubbo’s recent four-hour stream. The 18-year-old content creator, who just crossed two million followers on Twitch, was gearing up to play some matches of Fortnite with his friends and popular Minecraft streamers, Karl Jacobs and Nick “Sapnap”.

As shroud entered the discord voice chat, Tubbo, who was already silent, did not say a word and kept looking nervously towards his twitch chat, as if asking for guidance or help. His subtle smiles and flushed cheeks gave away his emotions as his silence kept growing.

A little later, Karl made a joke about buying shroud’s merchandise, to which shroud did not respond. This made Tubbo laugh and clutch his face in his hands. Visibly cringing and flustered, Tubbo’s eyes kept darting over to his chat as he sat and waited for his friends in the game’s lobby. He said to his chat:

"Chat, they're such gamers"

After about two minutes of not saying anything, Tubbo finally spoke, saying that he’s too socially awkward for these types of situations, something that was quite obvious due to his reactions to the ongoing conversation. He stated another reason for his awkwardness, which was that he had never met or interacted with shroud, punz or their friends.

"I'm too socially awkward for this s**t"

A little while later, Tubbo ended up leaving the voice chat, stating that it was officially too much for him and that he didn’t feel confident about introducing himself and talking to other big streamers like shroud and punz.

It is also essential to note that Tubbo was wearing a heartbeat monitor during this phase, so his heart rate was displayed on the screen. He said:

"I left, I'm not good enough to say hi"

As his chat continued to convince him that everything was okay, Tubbo was eventually joined by his friends and, with the trio then started making jokes about the situation.

They also revisited the moment of telling Shroud about buying his merchandise, and that shroud didn’t respond.

"I was too scared to say anything, I've never met any of those people before"

As the six-minute clip of the incident ended, Tubbo had some words to say about the situation. He also explained that he wanted to say hello in between the stream but was unable to do so due to a lack of confidence.

Reactions to Tubbo's encounter with shroud

jocelyn @cIingbee tubbo's heart rate and reaction when shroud joined vc tubbo's heart rate and reaction when shroud joined vc 😭 https://t.co/F36jmYhrHt

❅ Anna ❅ GNF ART📍 @annasnowgirl sapnap tubbo and karl fangirling over talking to shroud sapnap tubbo and karl fangirling over talking to shroud😭😭

Felicia:) @tubbopumpkin tubbo and shroud what is this tubbo and shroud what is this

vince💫 @tubbocl Tubbo panicking bc of being in the same vc as shroud and just,, leaving LMAOO Tubbo panicking bc of being in the same vc as shroud and just,, leaving LMAOO

toki‾beloathed @binarybees @finchfinchfin earlier tubbo, karl, and sapnap joined another vc and tubbo was silently fanboying over shroud being in that vc! and sykkuno did join tubbo, karl, foolishes team :D @finchfinchfin earlier tubbo, karl, and sapnap joined another vc and tubbo was silently fanboying over shroud being in that vc! and sykkuno did join tubbo, karl, foolishes team :D

“max” ☀️ @minimumratpower tubbo screaming WE TIED WITH SHROUD and the bpm rising to 150 tubbo screaming WE TIED WITH SHROUD and the bpm rising to 150💀

dee @_deeln

- Tubbo doing rock rp

- Foolish doing shark rp

- This team has stealth level 1000

- "YOU'RE DONE MOVING FOR THE REST OF THE GAME" -Karl to foolish

- Team's reaction when they're tied with shroud's team 🥰

- Syk's laughs and giggles Favorite moments :- Tubbo doing rock rp- Foolish doing shark rp- This team has stealth level 1000- "YOU'RE DONE MOVING FOR THE REST OF THE GAME" -Karl to foolish- Team's reaction when they're tied with shroud's team 🥰- Syk's laughs and giggles Favorite moments :- Tubbo doing rock rp- Foolish doing shark rp- This team has stealth level 1000- "YOU'RE DONE MOVING FOR THE REST OF THE GAME" -Karl to foolish 😂- Team's reaction when they're tied with shroud's team 🥰- Syk's laughs and giggles 💘

a.💫 @beefaiiry TUBBO KARL FOOLISH AND SYKKUNO'S TEAM ARE TIED WITH SHROUD HOW THEY MANAGED TO PULL THIS OFF WHILE HALF TROLLING I HAVE NO IDEA BUT ITS HILARIOUS AF TUBBO KARL FOOLISH AND SYKKUNO'S TEAM ARE TIED WITH SHROUD HOW THEY MANAGED TO PULL THIS OFF WHILE HALF TROLLING I HAVE NO IDEA BUT ITS HILARIOUS AF

Tubbo is one of the most well-known names in Minecraft right now. His various collaborations with Minecraft streamers like TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, Ranboo, Dream, and others have made him one of the most adored personalities in all of gaming. He is a part of the popular Minecraft streamer server, Dream SMP, and has a ton of videos, streams, songs, and achievements to his name.

