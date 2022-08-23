Twitch streamer MissMikkaa completes Level 1 Elden Ring run with one hand

Variety streamer MissMikkaa has played a plethora of games during her streaming career, but no series seems to be quite as successful for her as the Souls franchise and its spin-offs. She regularly does challenge runs on her streams, including self-imposed rules such as not leveling up her character, not using any shields or magic, and even restricting the use of her right hand on the controller.

After completing a one-handed run of Elden Ring, the newest game from Dark Souls developer From Software, she decided to up the ante. The Swedish streamer did a one-handed level one run, combining two previous challenges into a spectacular run.

Yesterday, she finished the challenge run on her stream, defeating the Elden Beast to become a one-handed, Level 1 Elden Lord. The streamer exclaimed:

"We did it, Elden Beast deleted!"

MissMikkaa @MissMikkaa I did it! I beat Elden Ring All Remembrances Level 1 with ONE HAND! Also included most other difficult bosses like Alecto and Crucible Knight duo. This was such a fun challenge! Malenia took then longest for sure hahaha I did it! I beat Elden Ring All Remembrances Level 1 with ONE HAND! Also included most other difficult bosses like Alecto and Crucible Knight duo. This was such a fun challenge! Malenia took then longest for sure hahaha https://t.co/Uv5wj02o8N

MissMikkaa beats Elden Ring at Level 1 with one hand

The Dark Souls series, as well as its spin-offs and games inspired by it, are typically known for one aspect: their high difficulty. While there is certainly much more to love about Souls titles, the uncompromising challenges these games tend to offer is what keeps many players coming back.

While there is plenty of debate surrounding Souls games and their difficulty, including whether they need easy modes to be more accessible to a wider audience, it's clear that Elden Ring is made for hardcore gamers. As can be expected when a game appeals to that demographic, there will be players looking for even harder challenges once they've finished everything. This is where challenge runs come in.

Challenge runs simply require players to beat the game under a self-imposed set of additional rules. This can include anything from speedruns to not allowing the usage of certain items, or even playing with a different peripheral as the controller.

MissMikkaa is no stranger to the Souls franchise or challenge runs, as she has previously completed plenty of ambitious plays, including her no-death and no-summons run of Elden Ring. She recently completed another run of the game where she beat it while only using one hand. This time, however, she upped the ante even further.

To further complicate the task, MissMikkaa did a one-handed challenge run of Elden Ring without leveling up her character. This meant she would not have access to all of the extra stats that she had on her previous run. As another added stipulation, she vowed to defeat every unique boss in the game, including the optional ones.

This is noteworthy as some of Elden Ring's toughest challenges come from optional bosses like Melania, Blade of Miquella, as well as Mohg, Lord of Blood.

Despite all of the added difficulties, MissMikkaa once again prevailed in her Souls-like challenge run. On yesterday's stream, she finished off the Elden Beast, the game's final boss. She later posted a clip of her victory on Twitter and basked in the moment with her fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul