Elden Ring guide: How to obtain the Night Comet spell

FromSoftware's Elden Ring is easily one of the best games to have been released thus far. With an expansive open-world for players to explore from the get-go, paired with a massive variety of weapons, armor, incantations, and spells that allow for an endless combination of builds, makes Elden Ring one of the most versatile and replayable titles out there.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING See what critics are saying about #ELDENRING . May their grace guide you, Tarnished. See what critics are saying about #ELDENRING. May their grace guide you, Tarnished. https://t.co/qGi8pNGZG7

The game seldom holds players' hands to guide them on a set path, instead, it allows them to experience the game's richly-detailed world at their own pace. Elden Ring puts player freedom at the forefront, allowing them to create builds that suit their tastes and playstyles.

The game's abundant combat options have something for every player to craft their own build, be it a melee-focused brawler, a pure faith prophet, or a mage. The game features plenty of options for each build type and allows players to experiment with different weapon combinations and armor pieces to maximize their damage output.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The great astrologer queen of Caria gave her mind over to the light of the full moon at a young age. The gift of her heart was a different matter. The great astrologer queen of Caria gave her mind over to the light of the full moon at a young age. The gift of her heart was a different matter.#ELDENRING https://t.co/uwXfyoaG59

Sorcery spells in Elden Ring have gotten a much-needed boost since the early Dark Souls games. While mage builds were potent in some cases in FromSoftware's previous Souls-like titles, they never came close to matching the sheer brutality and damage of the melee-focused builds.

However, Elden Ring has made some significant changes in sorceries and spells, allowing players to craft some really devastating sorcery builds. One of the best spells players can use is the "Night Comet," which players can find pretty early in the game.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree. You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree.#ELDENRING https://t.co/dTp3UC7Q7k

The spell allows players to fire a semi-invisible magic comet towards their enemies, which deals tremendous amounts of damage. Here's how players can obtain the Night Comet spell in Elden Ring.

Obtaining the Night Comet spell in Elden Ring to obliterate enemies from a distance

Players can find the Night Comet spell in Caelid. Although the region is supposed to be attempted after Limgrave, players were able to get to the location of the spell fairly early in the game.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING From this grace, you can feel the great mother's rumble in the distance. Do you remember this step in your path to the Erdtree, Tarnished? From this grace, you can feel the great mother's rumble in the distance. Do you remember this step in your path to the Erdtree, Tarnished?#ELDENRING https://t.co/sx1NAQDfoY

Caelid, once a beautiful land under General Radahn's rule, has become a rotten wasteland since the "shattering" of the Elden Ring, turning the land into a desolate hellscape filled with the scarlet rot that spread from Malenia during her battle with Radahn.

Players can get to Caelid from Limgrave by following the north-eastern path and continuing along Saintsbridge. However, getting to the location of the Night Comet spell this way is quite troublesome, given players will need to get past hordes of high-level enemies that can easily one-shot under-leveled players.

Fortunately, there's a much easier way to get to Sellia: Town of Sorcery in Caelid, where the spell is located.

To Obtain the Night Comet Spell early, players need to follow the following steps:

Players need to first get to the Gatefront Site of Grace, where they meet Maleia and are granted their steed Torrent to explore the Lands Between. From that Site of Grace, players need to travel towards Agheel Lake, which is to the north.

Once players make it to the lake, they'll need to make their way up to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, which is at the center and is guarded by a few dogs and regular shambling enemies. Players will need to get to the underground area of the ruins, where they will be greeted by a chest, which will teleport them to the Sellia Crystal Cave in Caelid.

Once in the cave, players cannot fast travel to other sites of grace until they either defeat the boss of the dungeon or make their way out of the cave. The latter is rather easy as the exit is right behind the shack where the players are transported. Once out of the cave, players should head towards the north, which will land them in Sellia: Town of Sorcery.

Players need to be mindful of the enemies here, most of whom are soccerers who use ranged magic to deal damage. Once players get past the enemies, they will reach the central section of the town, which is blocked by a seal that can be dispersed by lighting a brazier that is atop a tower towards the southwest part of the town.

The Night Comet spell can be found in a chest in the central part of Sellia: Town of Sorcery, after the barrier is dispelled.

The spell requires 38 Intelligence, making it one of the most taxing spells in the game's early sections. However, players going for a pure sorcery build will find plenty of use out of this spell as it is capable of dishing out incredible amounts of damage.

Also, due to the spell being a "Night Sorcery," enemies cannot dodge it, making it a fairly viable option against fast-moving enemies and even some late-game bosses in Elden Ring like Malenia, Godfrey, and Maliketh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far