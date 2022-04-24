"I've actually never met Miz": Shroud and NRG Lulu reveal that Mizkif always bails on plans

Mizkif apparently has a poor track record with following through on plans to meet people, at least according to fellow streamers Shroud and NRG Lulu.

Miz asked Lulu if she remembers them hanging out in the past, to which the latter responded negatively. Shroud chimed in, saying that he has never met Miz in person and that he canceled on him twice.

"I actually haven't met Miz before."

Mizkif always bails on plans according to other streamers

Miz was on a call while streaming with NRG Lulu, Shroud and Bnans. He checked to make sure Lulu was still there before reminiscing about the "good old days" when the two would hang out. She responded by saying she had "no recollection."

Mizkif instantly quipped that they weren't "good days," before Lulu retorted by claiming that those days never happened at all. Viewers can check the full VOD above.

"I don't think I've met you before."

Miz seemed to be in disbelief as she claimed to have never met him in person before. He held firm that they have met in the past.

"We're just gonna go down that road? You're just gonna pretend you've never f****** met me once?"

At this point, Bnans asked Shroud if he had ever met Mizkif in person, to which he responded that he hasn’t. She then asked if he remembered a couple of times when they invited Miz over but he never showed up.

Furthermore. he recalled an incident where they invited the streamer for a third time, but he went out to a club instead. According to the former, the famous streamer made an excuse that he was feeling ill.

Miz countered that claim by saying he went to the club the night before and that was why he was feeling sick the next day. Shroud shrugged off the excuse, seeming not to buy it.

"Yeah, yeah, whatever man."

He followed up by saying that he went to the doctor instead that day, trying to add further credibility to the claim that he was sick. However, it didn't seem to work.

"I had a doctor's appointment, I'm sorry."

It is possible that the other streamers are giving Mizkif a taste of his own medicine. The OTK co-founder is known to joke around with others by lying with a straight face. While Shroud and Bnans seemed to have genuinely never met Miz before, Lulu might be a different story.

While it definitely seems like Miz has a poor track record of keeping appointments, it may not be completely intentional. Perhaps it's all just a coincidence, rather than him being "fake" as the video suggested.

Some fans have accused Mizkif of being fake towards other streamers in the past. Viewers said he had ditched other streamers like Miyoung and Pokimane. While it is possible to give him the benefit of the doubt, the fact that he has allegedly done this repeatedly is telling.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul