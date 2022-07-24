Watch: Mizkif and OTK react to HasanAbi's take on the Sodapoppin announcement video

Matthew "Mizkif" and OTK recently welcomed Chance "Sodapoppin" to the organization. The content creation organization released a video skit to announce his arrival, done in the style of the Scream horror movie franchise. At the end of the video, it is revealed that Soda was the killer chasing the OTK members.

Political streamer HasanAbi decided to react to the announcement video on his stream. Miz later watched the Turkish-American's reaction on stream alongside a few other OTK members.

There is a moment in the video where Miz escapes the building, only to be hit by a car moments later. HasanAbi particularly enjoyed that part, as his reaction elicited a laugh from the OTK crew:

"That's a good B-Tier streamer right there."

Mizkif and OTK react to HasanAbi's take on Sodapoppin video

The One True King content creation organization recently announced that popular streamer Sodapoppin was officially joining the organization. The move seemed like an inevitability, as Soda is located in Austin, Texas with the rest of OTK, as well as his close ties to other members like Esfand.

OTK released a video announcing Soda's arrival to the team, featuring a nine-minute skit in the style of the popular Scream horror movie franchise.

The video featured Miz as well as fellow OTK members Cyr, Emiru, Esfand, Nmplol and Rich Campbell. The gang are stuck in an abandoned building with someone in a Ghostface Killer costume hunting them down. The streamers get picked off one by one before it is eventually revealed that the man in the mask is Sodapoppin.

Fellow Twitch streamer HasanAbi reacted to the video on his stream, which Miz and some of the OTK members later watched. Towards the end of the skit, Mizkif escapes the abandoned building, only to be comedically hit by a car shortly after he makes his exit. HasanAbi expressed genuine excitement at seeing Miz get hit by a car, which prompted a laugh from everyone in the room.

After unpausing the video, the Turkish-American streamer stated that Mizkif dying would mean that he would inherit his viewerbase:

"The Mizkids are mine now!"

In response, Miz said that HasanAbi doesn't need to inherit his fanbase since he gets plenty of viewership from Adin Ross' fans as well as Andrew Tate's community watching him out of spite:

"You're good enough, bro. You already got Adin's viewers, you got the Tater Tots. You don't need anymore."

While HasanAbi likely doesn't hold any ill will towards Miz, that doesn't stop him from claiming the latter's fanbase for himself if something were to hypothetically happen.

Viewers react to HasanAbi's OTK video reaction

Some viewers of the clip on the R/LivestreamFail subreddit felt like the laughter from Mizkif and the other OTK members was forced or disingenuous. They expressed feeling put off by their reaction to HasanAbi's video.

Perhaps the subreddit's distaste for the clip has to do with Mizkif's decision to remove all clips that appear there, as that was a key point of discussion in the post.

While Mizkif may not like his clips being spread on Reddit, the decision to delete them from his Twitch channel seems to have elicited vitriol.

