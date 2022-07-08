Mobile Legends Bang Bang Tier List (July 2022)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang, one of the most popular games in the booming MOBA scene, is definitely not a cakewalk for new players as the choice of characters for their five-person team is quite massive. How players harness the abilities of various heroes as per their playstyle is an additional factor that adds to the confusion.

To give players a basic idea of the heroes worth investing in, this article includes a basic breakdown of the best (and worst) heroes in each role in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Best Heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (July 2022)

Assasin Class

The Assassin class is focused on picking off the enemy's weak points and requires constant jungling, as their abilities need to be properly buffed with buffs and equipment in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Most characters have great burst damage stats that have to be built properly to destroy the enemy's charge.

S - Aamon, Wukong, Ling, Saber

A - Yi Sun-Shin, Haybusa, Alucard, Benedetta, Hanzo, Fanny, Gusion, Karina, Harley

B - Kadita, Natalia, Lancelot

C - Selena, Helcurt

D - Lesley

Mage Class

The Mage class is populated by spellcasters who deal Magic Damage while providing crowd control. It should be noted that enemies in the PvP aspect of Mobile Legends Bang Bang attack Mage Heroes first, as they tend to be low on DMG resistance and make for easy targets.

S - Valentina, Eudora, Harley, Kagura, Lylia, Pharsa

A - Vale, Yve, Odette, Lunox, Cecilion, Alice, Chang'e, Cyclops, Esmeralda, Gord, Julian

B - Aurora, Faramis, Harith, Kadita, Kimmy, Luo Yi, Selena, Valir, Zhask, Mathilda

C - Nana, Angela

D - Vexana, Diggie, Estes

Marksman Class

Marksman, as the name suggests, has high damage dealing characters with ranged attacks. They can push towers and really become a problem for the enemy in the late game.

Players should focus on positioning when using Marksman characters and keep them away from strong opponents in the early game, as they may not be able to escape.

Marksmen are currently the reigning DPS class of choice in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

S - Edith, Granger, Layla, Melissa, Natan, Roger

A - Brody, Bruno, Lesley, Popol & Kupa, Yi Sun-Shin

B - Beatrix, Claude, Karrie, Moskov

C - Clint, Hanabi, Kimmy, Wanwan

D - Irithel, Miya

Fighter Class

Fighters engage in close-range combat with the enemy and have a flexible set of abilities. They deal great quantities of damage which builds over time and are sturdier than most ATK classes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, second only to Tanks.

The main value of the Fighter class is their adaptability to several different kinds of needs that your team may have.

S - Khaleed, Roger, Paquito, Yu Zhong, Yin

A - Aulus, Hayabusa, Guinevere, Chou, Gatokaca, Jawhead, Sun, X.Borg, Zilong, Julian

B - Alpha, Alucard, ArguBadang, Bane, Freya, Hilda, Lapu-Lapu, Martis, Thamuz, Terizla

C - Barats, Balmond, Dyrroth, Kaja, Leomord, Minsitthar, Ruby, Silvanna

D - Aldous

Tank Class

Highest max HP in the game, a set of protective skills and crowd control abilities with the caveat of taking lower damage than most other Heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is the most accurate definition of the Tank class.

Their main goal is to ensure damage-dealing characters stay alive for as long as possible, particularly the Marksman class.

S - Tigreal, Grock

A - Edith, Akai, Alice, Atlas, Esmeralda, Gatokaca, Gloo, Johnson, Lolita, Minotaur, Uranus

B - Balmond, Baxia, Franco, Hilda, Hylos, Khufra

C - Barats, Ruby

D - Belerick

Support Class

Whether it's healing teammates, shielding them, or preventing enemies from reaching allies, the Support Class does it all. Players often ignore the value that a Support character can bring to the team, as survivability is incredibly priceless in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

S - Mathilda

A - Diggie, Lolita, Minotaur

B - Angela, Nana, Carmilla

C - Kaja, Rafaela

D - Estes

Fans should stay tuned to this space for details on the latest Mobile Legends Bang Bang releases and updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far