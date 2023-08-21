Mobile Legends best Yi Sun-Shin build in MLBB: Items, emblems, and more

It is not enough to select a default marksman or Assassin champion, especially when you are looking for the best Yi Sun-Shin build in MLBB. He is one of the best Marksman-Melee champions and an expert with his Glaive and a Longbow. He can reveal enemy locations on the map using his ultimate, making him one of the best choices in the jungle.

This article will bring you the best Yi Sun-Shin build in MLBB to help you become a master of this champion.

What is the best item for the best Yi Sun-Shin build in MLBB?

Every player has a different playstyle. This article will help you with the best item combinations for different types of Yi Sun-Shin build in MLBB.

Jungle

For the best Jungle Yi Sun-Shin build, you can use Endless Battle, Magic Shoes, Blade of Despair, Berserker’s Fury, Malefic Roar, and Immortality together.

Burst

Use Berserker’s Fury, Magic Shoes, Endless Battle, Blade of Despair, War Axe, and Malefic Roar together for the best Burst build of the champion.

Attack and Defend

Endless Battle, Magic Shoes, Berserker’s Fury, Brute Force Breastplate, Malefic Roar, and Wind of Nature will be the best Attack and Defend build items of the Yi Sun-Shin build.

Pro Build

This is the recommended Yin Sun-Shin build in MLBB. This build requires the Arcane Boots, War Axe, Endless Battle, Malefic Roar, Blade of Despair, and Winter Truncheon.

Endless Battle and Wind of Nature together will help you with Lifesteal, while War Axe and Endless Battle will help you with CD Reduction.

You can also use Magic Shoes, Arcane Boots, Blade of Despair, and Endless Battle together for increased Movement Speed in Yi Sun-Shin's best build.

What are the best Emblems for the best Yi Sun-Shin build in MLBB?

Best emblems for Yi Sun-Shin (Image via Moonton)

It is best to go for the custom Assassin Emblem Set for the best Yi Sun-Shin builds in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Select Agility, Seasoned Hunter, and Killing Spree together for this build.

What is the best Skill Combo for Yin Sun Shin in MLBB?

There are three basic combos you can try when playing with Yin Sun-Shin. These are mentioned below:

Skill combo 1: This is more of an early game combo where you should use Skill One followed by AA, your passive.

Skill combo 2: For this skill combination, you can opt for skill one, followed by AA, and then use the second skill to drain life from the enemy.

Skill combo three: Finally, for the last best skill combination to try while playing with Yi Sun Shin, you will hit your enemies with the AA, followed by skill one. Then use the passive skill again before hitting them with skill two, and use AA once again before finally finishing them off with the famous Yi Sun-Shin ult.

This covers everything regarding the best Yi Sun-Shin build in MLBB. Check out our other hero guides here.