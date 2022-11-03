Modern Warfare 2 “0xc0000005(0) N” error code: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2 has had its fair share of major performance issues and bugs. Activision's latest franchise entry has not exactly been working optimally for many, and some fans are having a hard time enjoying the shooter like the developers have intended it.

One of the most annoying bugs that players have been facing in Modern Warfare 2 is the “0xc0000005(0) N” error code. Whenever the game crashes on PC, this message pops up, forcing players to quit the game and then restart the shooter.

It’s one of the more annoying issues to deal with as there is yet to be a permanent solution to this problem. However, there are certain temporary fixes that you can try out which may help minimize the “0xc0000005(0) N” error occurrences as much as possible.

Today's guide will go over the steps that you can take to potentially fix the “0xc0000005(0) N” error code in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the “0xc0000005(0) N” error code in Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned, there is no permanent solution to the “0xc0000005(0) N” error code in Modern Warfare 2. However, listed below are certain steps that can help you temporarily solve this problem in the shooter.

1) Checking for file integrity

One of the first things that you will need to do is to check the Modern Warfare 2 file integrity in the installation directory. The best way to do this would be through Battle.net and the Steam client. Upon selecting the game and opening up its options, you will find a choice that reads “scan and repair files”.

Once you click on that, the client will then run through all the installed files in the directory and automatically replace any corrupted ones with a new set.

Many fans from the Call of Duty community have stated that simply scanning and repairing the game's files has significantly reduced the occurrences of the “0xc0000005(0) N” error code.

2) Setting Shader Quality to Low

Modern Warfare 2 is yet to be perfectly optimized for many gaming systems. If your system is barely making the cut for the recommended set of hardware, then it’s likely that the “0xc0000005(0) N” error code will occur far more often since your RAM and GPU are being stressed too much.

Lowering the texture settings and Shaders Quality is likely to fix the problem if that is the case. You can do this by making your way into the main menu of the game and then heading to the Graphics and Display settings.

3) Turning off Nvidia Reflex and On-Demand Texture Streaming

Along with lowering the Shaders Quality, you can even choose to turn off Nvidia Reflex and On-Demand Texture to possibly fix the “0xc0000005(0) N” error code in Modern Warfare 2.

Fans have mentioned that turning off these two features from the in-game graphics menu has not only improved the performance of the shooter but has also reduced the occurrence of this particular error.

4) Running the game as an Administrator

While it might not look like much of a fix on the surface, players from the Call of Duty community have mentioned that running the game and the client as an Administrator has fixed the problem for them.

If you are still facing the “0xc0000005(0) N” error code in the shooter, the best thing you can do is wait for Activision to launch a hotfix to resolve this problem. As many players are facing it, it’s likely that the developers are aware of the issue and are likely to patch it out permanently in a future update.

