Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a week, and players are on the lookout for the best loadouts in the game that have an efficient mix of ADS speed, mobility, and, damage range. Since Infinity Ward has redesigned the weapon progression system, unlocking attachments requires one to level up various weapons.

The EBR14 is a Marksman Rifle best used for medium-to-long-range firefights. It is a semi-automatic rifle with high damage but low mobility. It can be used for running and gunning but will be better suited for a slower playstyle, and because of its damage range, it's more appropriate for Ground War maps.

Best attachments for EBR14 and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

It has been discovered that in Modern Warfare 2, most attachments are better off not being used as they only increase the ADS speed, without having a significant performance improvement. ADS is highly important in the game because of its high-paced usage and the need for fast sprint-to-fire action.

Hence, making the right combination of attachments is important, something that will suit an individual's playing style with EBR-14. Furthermore, one can compensate for higher ADS speed for better recoil control and vice-versa.

The best part of EBR-14 is that it is automatically unlocked for all players. It does not require other weapons to be leveled up, unlike most of the guns in Modern Warfare 2. However, players will have to level up various weapons to unlock the best attachments.

The best attachments for EBR-14 in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver : EBR-14

: EBR-14 Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Stock : SO R55 Adaptor

: SO R55 Adaptor Rear Grip : Cronen EM55 Grip

: Cronen EM55 Grip Barrel : 22″ Boremaster Barrel

: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Ammunition: 7.62 Overpressured +P

The marksman rifle can two-shot opponents at long range, so having a mix of high damage and high bullet velocity is necessary. The 22'' Boremaster Barrel has many advantages that include better recoil control and bullet velocity, while slightly decreasing ADS speed.

To further boost the damage, the 7.62 Overpressured +P ammunition is recommended, which also increases the flinch on enemies, making it harder for them to aim at you. The Cronen EM55 Grip, on the other hand, will decrease flinch while getting shot, making it easier to aim.

SO R55 Adaptor stock is used to increase ADS speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement to compensate for all the movement penalties taken by other attachments.

Lastly, the Cronen Mini Pro is advisable for a clear view while aiming down the sights, but if players are comfortable using the iron sight on the EBR-14, it can be replaced with another attachment. The FSS OLE-V Laser is recommended to increase sprint-to-fire speed, which will come in handy while running and gunning. However, players will have to beware of the laser being visible to enemies.

With the above attachments, the EBR-14 will have its damage increase to the point where it can one-shot enemies at mid-range, making it one of the best weapons to use in the game.

