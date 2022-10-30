Activision’s latest title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released recently on October 28 aiming to continue the legacy of the COD series while also marking a new beginning for the future. The title features spectacular graphics and has set the bar when it comes to immersion and realism.

There are a number of weapons available in Modern Warfare 2 with each of them allowing a player to fit up to a maximum of five attachments. There is a new glitch in the game that allows cramming in all nine attachments on a weapon.

Here is a guide on how you can utilize this newfound loophole in the game to completely ramp up Modern Warfare 2 weapons.

Modern Warfare 2 blueprint weapon glitch

The publishers hosted a series of beta phases for their latest title, which concluded successfully by identifying and fixing multiple in-game bugs and issues that plagued it. Fans who pre-purchased the game had the chance to participate in a closed beta phase and the community also played the game in a global open beta.

The publishers provided beta phase rewards to all players who participated in the game by pre-purchasing Modern Warfare 2. Along with this, players were also rewarded with a few weapon blueprints for completing the story in the week's early access campaign mode.

Weapon blueprint glitch

There is a new glitch in Modern Warfare 2 where players can utilize stats upgrades from all the attachments instead of being limited to only five that the game currently allows. It is a simple method that requires the weapon in question to have a blueprint skin in the player’s account.

Follow the steps below to equip all nine attachments to your blueprint weapon.

Go to the “Weapons” tab in the home menu.

Select any loadout with the required weapon or create a new loadout.

Equip the weapon’s blueprint version in the loadout. Let us take the Union Guard M4 as an example here.

The Union Guard M4 comes equipped with 5 attachments. Customize the existing attachments to your preference.

Click on the empty attachments with a “+” sign and select one from the category.

It will ask the player to replace an existing attachment.

Select one of the pre-existing attachments that were originally a spot filled in the blueprint itself.

Continue this method till the other four attachments are loaded on the weapon.

The weapon loadout will show that only five attachments are equipped, but due to the glitch, the blueprint weapon retains all five attachments in its default slots along with the other four additional attachments, summing up to a total of nine attachments.

Blueprint weapons

These are special weapon skins that are either obtained as rewards in Modern Warfare 2 or are purchasable through the in-game store. These weapons are unique since they come pre-built for various playing styles such as close combat or long range.

These weapons can also be customized according to a player's preference with the cosmetics on the weapon intact. It is a great option for when the situation calls for it.

These are the best methods to utilize the new Modern Warfare 2 weapon glitch and maximize a weapon’s lethality to help you emerge victorious in all multiplayer game modes. Stay tuned for more weapon guides and mission walkthroughs.

