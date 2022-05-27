Modern Warfare 2 editions and beta reportedly leaked

With the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2, fans of the Call of Duty series are eagerly awaiting more information. With the latest season, Season 3 Reloaded, in Call of Duty, dataminers on the website Charlie Intel discovered some potential leaks hidden inside the update regarding the Vanguard files. Inside these files, the leakers discovered information on the upcoming title.

The information contained in the leak is significant, and details the many different editions of the game that will be available. With each edition, there is also information about what will be included. In addition to all of this, there is also going to be a beta test that will be available for players who pre-order the game. Additionally, PS4 and PS5 players will have even earlier access to the open beta test.

Modern Warfare 2 beta information and editions reportedly leaked

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Breaking: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Editions have leaked via Vanguard files



Standard Edition

Cross Gen Bundle

Vault Edition



While this information has not been officially confirmed by Activision, it gives players some insight into what they can expect in terms of which edition they should purchase. Each one of them has their own merits, of course, with the Standard Edition still having everything the players need to play the base game if they aren't concerned about getting the extras included.

What other bundles are there of the game?

The Cross-Gen bundle does confirm to players that the game will indeed be released for multiple platforms. This means that players on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC will be able to purchase and play the game. While the PlayStation is getting earlier access than other consoles in terms of beta testing, all players will ultimately get to test out the open beta.

Lastly, there is a special edition of the game which is contained in the Vault Edition. Not only does this include the base game and special progression bonuses on the seasonal pass, but it also features a multitude of extras. These include special operators, skins, and weapon blueprints. Players who purchase the Vault Edition version will also receive items granting them double XP and weapon XP for 10 hours each.

What exactly does each edition include with Modern Warfare 2?

Deciding to purchase any specific edition can always be a difficult decision. Ultimately, besides being about price, it comes down to player preference and what they are looking to get out of the game. If skins don't matter to a player, the Standard Edition is perfect. However, for those looking for all the bells and whistles, they will want to splurge on the Vault Edition. According to Charlie Intel, the editions include:

Standard Edition

Modern Warfare 2

Early access to open beta

Other items to be announced

Cross-Gen Bundle

Cross-Gen version of Modern Warfare 2

Early access to open beta – first on PS4 & PS5

Other items to be announced

Vault Edition

Early access to open beta

Battle Pass (1 Season) + 50 Tier Skips

Red Team Operator Pack – Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah Operators

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

10 hours 2XP, + 10 hours 2WXP

Ghost Legacy Pack – 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints

Players should still wait for official confirmation about Modern Warfare 2

While this leak is very reputable, until Activision officially confirms the data, players will want to ensure that they are getting the correct information. Once the time gets closer to release, players should have access to the whole picture. As the official release was just confirmed by Activision as October 28, 2022, players do not have much longer to wait to get their hands on this exciting game.

